Why are fans having mixed reactions towards Shin Seul-ki in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno season 2? 

Netflix released episodes 5 and 6 of Single’s Inferno season 2 on December 27, 2022, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This week, two new contestants joined the singles in the Inferno. Despite their new entry, most fans are still focused on Shin Seul-ki.

The popular reality TV show, Single’s Inferno, was shot in South Korea and releases two new episodes weekly. So far, viewers have been introduced to 12 young singletons who landed on the deserted island looking for their special someone. Unlike other dating shows where the contestants are given a grand villa to live in, contestants in this show live in tents with basic amenities.

If they are keen on taking someone of their choice on a date, they have to win some challenges. If the contestants match, they get to go on a luxurious date to paradise where they will get to spend the night and get to know each other better by bonding. But all this comes with a catch. While the Single’s Inferno contestants are on the stranded island, they aren't allowed to reveal any personal information apart from their names.

While they're on the island, they can only use their charm and personality to woo their partner and win their heart. They can reveal more personal information, like their age and job — among other things, when they go on a date to paradise.

So far, most of the Single’s Inferno contestants have been on dates to paradise. One of them is Shin Seul-ki, whose beauty and personality have made her the most sought after person on the island.

Fans have mixed reactions towards Shin Seul-ki's screen time in Single’s Inferno season 2

Shin Seul-ki's first date to paradise was with Shin Dong-woo. While she did not find any connection with him, she returned to paradise the next day with a different contestant, Kim Jin-young,

After Seul-ki returned from paradise with Dong-woo, Jin-young arrived on the island and caught her attention. She managed to go on a date with Jin-young to paradise and the couple bonded well and had chemistry between them.

While a few fans were glad that Seul-ki was getting the screen time because the men were interested in her, many fans also claimed that she didn't deserve it as much as there were better contestants who deserved more screen time.

Ryanz @Ryanzzzsss

Jin Young

Nadine

Han Bin

So Eun



Boring I want to skip their scene :

Dong Woo

Seul Ki

So E

Jong Woo



Walking Red Flag but interesting:

Yoong Jae



Deserved more screentime :

Se Jeong



Little too late :

Two Newbies



🧚🏾‍♀️T🧚🏾‍♂️ @T61718841 all the girls (minus so e because she needs to move on) are amazing this season! #SinglesInferno2 y’all idk but I like Seul Ki I feel like ppl stay reading into her every movement but she’s such a chill girl and everyone else on the island seems to like herall the girls (minus so e because she needs to move on) are amazing this season! #SinglesInferno2 y’all idk but I like Seul Ki I feel like ppl stay reading into her every movement but she’s such a chill girl and everyone else on the island seems to like her😭 all the girls (minus so e because she needs to move on) are amazing this season!

couturecore @hellmutlang twitter hates popular pretty girls seul ki makes the show it’s not her fault all the boys love her #SinglesInferno2 twitter hates popular pretty girls seul ki makes the show it’s not her fault all the boys love her #SinglesInferno2

LYNDA. @omoluabilynda

#SinglesInferno2 The same way y’all hated in my girl Jia saying “why are the men obsessed with her” last season is the same way y’all hating Seul ki for getting so much attention from the boys. How is that the girl’s fault?? Enough pls The same way y’all hated in my girl Jia saying “why are the men obsessed with her” last season is the same way y’all hating Seul ki for getting so much attention from the boys. How is that the girl’s fault?? Enough pls😩😂#SinglesInferno2

haz @09SEUL really hoping the new guy choose someone else except seoeun and seulki. kinda tired to see those guys online chase the same girl again and again.... #SinglesInferno2 really hoping the new guy choose someone else except seoeun and seulki. kinda tired to see those guys online chase the same girl again and again....#SinglesInferno2

tini ⁷ @PHOTAEGRAPHV I dont hate Seul Ki but she’s just a pretty face with an ok personality I dont get how she got these men fumbling for her like…. The other girls have WAYYYY more personality than her #SinglesInferno2 I dont hate Seul Ki but she’s just a pretty face with an ok personality I dont get how she got these men fumbling for her like…. The other girls have WAYYYY more personality than her #SinglesInferno2

sara smith 🔞🖤🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 @sarasara_smith now that we know jin young and seul ki like each other can we focus on idk.. other contestants? 🥲 #SinglesInferno2 now that we know jin young and seul ki like each other can we focus on idk.. other contestants? 🥲 #SinglesInferno2

🌹🌹🌹 @yeolmayn #SinglesInferno2 I’m tired of watching seul ki in every episode. Other girls deserve better I’m tired of watching seul ki in every episode. Other girls deserve better 😭#SinglesInferno2

cmoi @chgspicy Sorry but seul ki is so charming now I understand why all men want her #SinglesInferno2 Sorry but seul ki is so charming now I understand why all men want her #SinglesInferno2

法义兹 @itsfaizhasnul



#SinglesInferno2 Shin Seul Ki is objectively the prettiest this season. But she needs redemption arc with her character. Like she's annoying Shin Seul Ki is objectively the prettiest this season. But she needs redemption arc with her character. Like she's annoying #SinglesInferno2

Brief recap of what happened between Dong-woo and Seul-ki in episode 6 of Single’s Inferno

After dinner with the other singles, Dong-woo took Seul-ki to have a private conversation. Sadly, it didn't go how he expected it to. While he confessed that he had an interest in her, she didn't feel the same.

The Single's Inferno star said:

"To be honest oppa, after going to paradise with you, my impression of you changed. I thought that we weren't really a good match. It's just that oppa, you treat me too much like someone who is younger than you. Of course you're being considerate of me, or maybe you do feel like I'm younger, so you act like that because you like me in that way. But for me it's like, does he really see as that young? I kind of felt like that."

Dong-woo replied:

"Honestly I did think of you that way. I just really wanted to take care of you. And I guess I could've regarded you as someone younger than me. When a person like someone who has feelings for them it feels better to give. I think it was like that for me."

Ultimately, Dong-woo figured out that Seul-ki was interested in other men and decided to back out and remain friends with her.

