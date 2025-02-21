Why did FDA upgrade MadeGood granola bars recall to Class II? Reasons explained

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States recently upgraded the MadeGood granola bars recall. It has been classified as Class II, meaning it can cause injury or harm but it's not necessarily fatal.

MadeGood is known for its healthy, organic, and delicious snacking options. It has various products but its granola bars are loved by fans. However, the company recently recalled a large batch of these bars due to contamination.

FDA upgrades MadeGood granola bar recall to Class II

The granola bars were recalled due to potential contamination of metal. FDA has upgraded the voluntary recall to Class II after going through the details. Class II indicates -

"A situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

A class I recall, for example, means that there is a good chance of adverse health issues or even death.

Why were MadeGood granola bars recalled?

The granola bars were recalled due to a potential metal contamination. This is because a small brush that is used during manufacturing could've broken off and contaminated some of these granola bars.

MadeGood's recall statement read:

"We are voluntarily recalling certain MadeGood granola bars as a precautionary measure due to a potential safety hazard. There is a very small risk that some of our granola bar products made between January and November 2024 may contain a piece of metal. We have addressed the source of the issue and are conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities."

The company assured that there has been no case of injury or health issues, writing:

"There have been no reports of injury; we’re initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers."

However, it also clarified that it has received seven reports of this contamination which led to the recall in the first place.

How to identify the recalled product?

These recalled granola bars were sold in the United States, Canada, and even international markets. The products are -

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars.

To check if they have a recalled product, customers can check the best-buy dates and UPC codes on the wrapper. To check the UPC codes and other details of these products, click here.

MadeGood has confirmed that it will offer a full refund to customers with the recalled products. It stated:

"Refunds will be made available at the retailer where MadeGood products were purchased. If you believe you have a product on the list, please click here for more information. If you would like additional support, please call 855-215-5695 between 8am and 5pm EST."

It's important to note that these refunds will only take place at the stores where the specific products were brought from. No injury or harm has been reported so far. However, customers who might have consumed the recalled product and are feeling some health issues are requested to immediately visit a health professional.

