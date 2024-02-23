"Why go THAT far?" Teacher goes viral for decorating colored and white doors at West Charlotte high school, sparks backlash 

West Charlotte High School was bashed online after a teacher decorated a class door depicting a "white" and "colored" entrance. The internet is full of images of high-school teachers across the USA decorating classroom doors for Black History Month.

Located in West Charlotte, near Beatties Ford Road, in Charlotte, California, the educational institution is a state-funded comprehensive high school.

A Sears store reportedly inspired the display in the 1930s, one of the first stores that permitted Black people to shop with white people.

After the photo of the two doors went viral on the internet, netizens bashed the school and its teachers.

"I wonder the idea behind this display" say netizens about West Charlotte High School's display

After Daily Loud posted images of West Charlotte High School's decorated doors on X, people took to the comment section to express their opinions. While many questioned the intent behind the display and the design, others wondered about the ethnicity of the teachers who designed the doors.

Some also found the representation wrong and believed that showing it in a book and practicalizing it on display are two other things.

As per WCNC, the district reported that the school leadership took down the display later. As per Laquinta Caldwell, daughter of a teacher at West Charlotte High School, the display has been spun out of context,

"Her only thing was making sure that the kids knew, or could see, a visual of how things were back in the day."

Founder of Revision Counselling and Wellness, Jarett Evans, told WCNC,

"In order for us to not repeat history, we must understand history, and how do we get there? That (the displays) may have rubbed some people the wrong way, but did it spark conversation, did it spark critical thinking skills, does it spark engagement?"

The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) had a different reaction. Addressing the doors of West Charlotte High School on a post, the HBCU said that they liked the display since it shows the reality of their ancestors.