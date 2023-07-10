Why is Huw Edwards trending on Twitter? Snapchat photo leaves internet scandalized amid BBC presenter scandal

Distinguished BBC presenter Huw Edwards’ name has been trending on all social media platforms after the news outlet reportedly suspended one of its male TV presenters. This came after it was reported that a BBC household name paid 35,000 euros over three years to a minor and obtained s*xually explicit images from him in exchange. The teenager, in turn, used the money to fund their crack cocaine addiction.

Speculations have been rife since the news surfaced on social media. On Sunday, July 9, a Snapchat video of Huw Edwards showing his b*ttocks was leaked, leading netizens to believe that the unidentified BBC presenter involved in the scandal is him.

Huw Edwards is acclaimed as the BBC broadcaster of Ten O’ Clock news

61-year-old Huw Edwards has been associated with BBC since 1984. He joined as a news trainee and later became the Parliamentary Correspondent for BBC Wales. From 1994 to January 2003, he was the presenter of BBC Six O’clock News.

Later, Huw Edwards assumed the role of the main broadcaster for the BBC Ten O’clock News and has since then been a household name by remaining in the position.

Last week, when the BBC scandal emerged, names of top male BBC presenters were doing rounds on social media as part of speculations. Huw Edwards, along with his other notable male colleagues, including Gary Linekar, Amol Rajan, Rylan Lark, Graham Norton, Jeremy Vine, Jason Mohammed, Clive Myrie, Mark Chapman, Faisal Islam, and Jermaine Janus, have come under the scanner.

So far, Jeremy Vine, Gary Linekar, and Rylan Lark have publicly distanced themselves from the scandal. However, Sunday’s Snapchat footage leak of Huw Edwards’ showing off his buttocks has left the internet scandalized. Here’s how the netizens reacted at the “respected” broadcaster’s leaked image.

Koo @sweetch01996500 If it turns out to be Huw Edwards, then everything I thought to be good and true in the world is over #bbcpresenter If it turns out to be Huw Edwards, then everything I thought to be good and true in the world is over #bbcpresenter

Twin Dad @Twindad2015 Given what I saw when I clicked to see why Huw Edwards was trending there is no way I will do the same for “Ed Balls” #bbcpresenter Given what I saw when I clicked to see why Huw Edwards was trending there is no way I will do the same for “Ed Balls” #bbcpresenter

Tavern Hoyden @TavernHoyden "When asked today about 'that picture', Huw Edwards refused to be drawn and turned the other cheek..." "When asked today about 'that picture', Huw Edwards refused to be drawn and turned the other cheek..." https://t.co/NS79n4VGxd

Himilco @Ancalites *checks to see why Huw Edwards is trending* *checks to see why Huw Edwards is trending* https://t.co/fivMGIZBYl

Debsjweir @Debsjweir #HuwEdwards #bbcpresenter I bet I’m not the only one who screenshot the Huw Edwards photo… Now I’ve got a photo of Huw Edwards on my camera roll with his pants around his ankles that I daren’t post anywhere as I don’t wanna get banned I bet I’m not the only one who screenshot the Huw Edwards photo… Now I’ve got a photo of Huw Edwards on my camera roll with his pants around his ankles that I daren’t post anywhere as I don’t wanna get banned 😂😂 #HuwEdwards #bbcpresenter

𝕄𝕖, 𝕄𝕪𝕤𝕖𝕝𝕗, 𝕆𝕟𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖 @MeMyselfOnline I could have gone a few more decades without seeing a photo of Huw Edwards' backside. I could have gone a few more decades without seeing a photo of Huw Edwards' backside. https://t.co/rhkSfwQsOO

notSuperwoman @212Maryj I really hope it's not Huw Edwards, he announced the death of the Queen for goodness sake I really hope it's not Huw Edwards, he announced the death of the Queen for goodness sake 😥

In brief, looking at the BBC presenter scandal

In mid-May, the mother of the victim went and complained directly to BBC officials about how a presenter from its news outlet has been exploiting her teenage kid by giving them money (as much as 35,000 euros so far).

She even claimed that the presenter had asked her teenage kid to send him s*xually explicit photos and even perform illicit acts over video calls. The said affair began in 2020 when the young person in concern was 17 years old. Her complaint also mentioned how her child used the money for drug abuse.

Unfortunately, no action was taken by BBC against the alleged broadcaster. In fact, he stayed on the air until July 5 and even attended a high-profile awards ceremony alongside his colleagues during this time. But, last week, the mother took her story to The Sun, intending to expose the presenter’s true nature. She told the news outlet how she witnessed her child stripping their underpants for a senior BBC broadcaster.

“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life and taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child,” she said.

She also mentioned that she never wanted an investigation but just for the BBC presenter to stop. But she was forced to go to the press as she felt the BBC was “not acting fast enough on her allegations.”

Interestingly, the complainant and The Sun were careful not to name the person. The Metropolitan police got involved last Friday (July 7) after the news spread. Their spokesperson said that although they hadn’t received any formal allegation so far, they were in talks with both BBC and the mother of the victim.

The latest Supreme Court ruling in the UK states that “individuals under investigation by official organizations should not be named before charges are brought because it could unfairly damage their reputation.” Moreover, the age of consent in the UK is 16, but the minimum age to send and receive explicit photographs is 18 and above.

As of July 6, the concerned BBC presenter has allegedly received a suspension. However, no confirmation on the same has come so far. BBC has, however, come forward saying that a substantial and full-blown investigation was ongoing.

