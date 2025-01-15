"Why can't we just bring back Vine?"- Internet reacts to lawyer warning TikTok alternatives like RedNote and Lemon8 might also be banned in the US

With the US government's impending ban on the short-form video app TikTok, the platform users have been shifting to similar apps, including Lemon8 and RedNote. Legal experts are, however, urging users to be cautious about these apps since they can face similar bans.

Media outlet Dexerto contacted business litigator Neil Elan of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, who shed more light on the matter. According to Elan:

"Well, the big concern is, do we know the framework for the analysis? Would it be the same? What are the ties to the Chinese government, and what national security concerns are posed?"

He added:

"If the facts for RedNote, Lemon8, and any other similar company are akin to TikTok, then there certainly would be precedent to have those regulated in the same way as TikTok..."

The lawyer's opinion garnered reactions from netizens. Many users took to X to opine about other applications similar to TikTok. A user (@iCrazyTeddy) tweeted:

"Why can't we just bring back Vine?"

Another netizen wrote on X:

"RedNote is 100x more dangerous lmao.."

"Yall seem to be forgetting about CapCut too," read a tweet.

"RedNote ain’t apart of this it’s Lemon8 they adverting on TikTok 😂," added a tweet.

A lot of other reactions too surfaced on the social media platform.

"Don’t forget #CapCut 😭," a user remarked.

"X soon going to be alternate, X will be all in one platform," added a tweet.

"Lemon8 is already cooked. owned by bytedance," wrote a netizen.

Elan further mentioned that alleged security concerns were one of the most prominent reasons behind the impending ban on the short-form video app. For those who are unaware, Lemon8 is owned by ByteDance, the same parent company that owns TikTok. This speculation raises concerns that it might also face a ban.

Security concerns surrounding TikTok were announced by the FBI years back

While attorney Neil Elan recently spoke about how the reported security concerns would be a main factor behind the impending ban of TikTok, this was already mentioned years back in 2022 by the FBI. In November 2022, then-FBI Chief Chris Wray labeled the short-form video app to be a security concern at a Confessional hearing.

As per Dexterto's report on November 16, 2022, Wray said that the app could reportedly gain control over the software on the user's cellphone. Wray added:

"We do have national security concerns, obviously from the FBI's end, about TikTok."

Reuters then reported a response from a spokesperson from the app. According to the spokesperson, the app was then in the middle of negotiations with the US government. The spokesperson also mentioned that the concerns referred to by the FBI would be included in the negotiation discussions.

It was also confirmed from their end that they would successfully address all the US government's security concerns. In June 2022, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr also called for banning the short-form video app, citing alleged security concerns.

