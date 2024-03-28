Why was Kate Garraway hospitalized? GMB presenter opened up about how husband Derek Draper's struggles impacted her own health

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has opened up about her struggles while caring for her late husband Derek Draper in the newly released ITV documentary. Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, passed away on January 3, 2024, at the age of 58 after a long struggle with Covid-19.

Kate has shared how Derek's long illness impacted her and the family in the ITV Documentary Derek's Story. The documentary shows the last days of the political lobbyist Derek Draper. Kate and Derek married in 2005 and share two children daughter Darcey, 18 and son Billy, 15.

The funeral of Derek Draper (Source: Getty Images)

In Derek's Story, Kate has revealed that she was once hospitalized while caring for Derek. One of Kate's friends has revealed that she once fell ill while going to work, as Kate had to continue working to pay the hefty bills for Derek's treatment. Kate's friend said that Kate suffered chest pains because of the stress and had to be rushed to the hospital after she vomited. She said:

"Kate was on the way here and she had pains in her chest and threw up on herself in her car."

Kate's friend said that it was a "horrible moment" when she realised that Kate was hospitalised because of her health issues.

Kate Garraway's friend recalls when Kate was hospitalized

Kate Garraway's friend and radio producer revealed that when she received the phone call and was told that Kate was in the hospital, her first thought was that Kate was in hospital with Derek Draper. She said

"It was just that moment of 'christ, even the woman that we thought could go on forever.' "

She continued:

"Forget where she wants to be and what she wants to keep on going and doing because work pays bills at the end of the day, especially for the costs that she has to cover. All of that just didn't matter in that moment. It was like, "Kate, you're not ok"."

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper suffered from the illness for four years. His treatment was reportedly costing £16,000 a month. Kate said that she faces debt between £80,000 to £500,000. Kate's friend also said that Kate could end up in hospital again.

Gareth Bale and Grayson Perry were among recipients at Investitures 2023 (Source: Getty Images)

The ITV documentary shows Derek's last moments he shared with the family. In one of the clips, Derek said:

"My name's Derek Draper, I want you to hear my story."

In one of the moments on ITV, the GMB presenter asks Derek if he has written Covid changed everything and if he meant for himself, to which Derek affirmed.

Derek's idea to make the documentary

During conversations with GMB co-host Ed Balls, Kate Garraway expresses disbelief that Derek isn't there to watch the story with her. She said that it gets emotional and she wants to reach him through the screen and hug him.

She also explains that it was Derek's idea to watch the documentary for people suffering from long-term illnesses. Kate said:

"It was his idea to make this and his story, so hopefully as I say, when it's aired next Tuesday, it will bring a lot of help to a lot of people who are in the situation Derek's in with long-term illness and those around them that care for them and the professional carers as well."

This is the third ITV documentary showing how Kate's family dealt with Derek's illness. The documentary also touches on Derek's professional life, his initial bond with Kate Garraway and his health journey. There have been two more documentaries on it: Finding Derek and Caring for Derek.