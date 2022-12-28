Why is Milwaukee Public Library trending on TikTok? Hilarious content leaves netizens floored

Milwaukee has spawned an unexpected new craze, and it's all thanks to their public library. The city's public library has such a strong social media team that over the past few months, the local library's social media accounts have managed to garner several million views and gain international fame in the process.

For reference, their TikTok account is thriving with more than 2.9 million likes. Although they only have 89k followers on the short-form streaming app, their videos garner several more views. Their most popular video on the app has over 210k views and references the iconic dance number from the new Netflix show Wednesday.

Their Instagram account holds more than 92k followers, and their most popular video shows an old woman flipping someone off after they say she can't read manga comics. This hilarious video has almost a million likes and is being shared across all platforms.

Milwaukee Public Library has over 2.5 million books but is more famous for its TikTok videos

Netizens are only now finding out about the hilarious account run by the digital marketing team of the Milwaukee City Public Library. The social media team handles all their accounts well, and they consistently post hilarious content featuring their library.

The content posted centers around books and the use of the library, which seems to have become a rarity after the onset of the internet. Their content reaches far and wide, gaining them international fame. These videos follow trends and popular themes but always have a personal twist on them.

Netizens are seen commenting and sharing their content, exclaiming how funny and genuine they are. Several people from around the world also mentioned how excited they are to visit the Milwaukee Public Library.

The library's social media team is run by two people

The Milwaukee Public Library's social media team is currently run by two people, although many others join in while they are filming content for their social media pages. Derek Reilly, the library's research and policy coordinator, helps manage social media along with the library volunteer coordinator, Fawn Siemsen-Fuchs.

Reilly told WISN ABC about how they managed to create such viral content, and the answer is simple—consistency. He mentioned that their initial plan was to create just once a week, but demand for content from the library grew tenfold, forcing the team to put out new content three times a week. Reilly said:

"We started out doing one reel a week, and then we upped it to two. And then eventually, it was three. People just kept really enjoying it. The views and the engagement kept skyrocketing."

He added:

"We gained nearly 60,000 [followers] on Instagram in just the past couple of weeks."

The beautiful library building (Image via Getty/Carol M. Highsmith)

Reilly also mentioned that the experience he and Fawn have working in the library is the main reason for their being able to create engaging content. The Milwaukee Library told the Wall Street Journal that visits to the library and library-card sign-ups have increased in recent months, but the reason for this need not be attributed to the viral videos as their recent online fame coincided with their reopening.

