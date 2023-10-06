Why was Narges Mohammadi jailed? Iranian women’s rights activist wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian activist for women's rights, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran." This comes after six-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly attacked by morality police on the Tehran tube on October 1 because she was not wearing the required head scarf.

A panel of specialists in Norway selected the former vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Centre (DHRC) organization from a list of slightly more than 350 nominees.

Reuters reported that according to the civil rights group Front Line Defenders, Narges Mohammadi is serving several sentences totaling around 12 years in Tehran's Evin Prison. This is only one of many times that she has been imprisoned.

Why is Narges Mohammadi in prison?

Mohammadi is currently in prison due to many reasons. She attended a memorial service for a person killed in nationwide protests in 2019, which was triggered by an increase in petrol prices. As per CBS News, Mohammadi was arrested in 2021 for attending the service. She has been detained in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, which also houses political detainees and convicts with ties to the West.

Mohammadi is also accused of planning protests in response to Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Last year, the 22-year-old's death generated large-scale protests against the Iranian government. In a harsh security crackdown, approximately 22,000 people were detained, and over 500 individuals were killed.

In September, the New York Times published an editorial post by Mohammadi from behind bars, in which she stated:

"What the government may not understand is that the more of us they lock up, the stronger we become."

Addressing the incident and announcing Mohammadi as the winner, the Nobel Committee wrote:

“In September 2022, Mahsa Jina Amini was killed in Iranian morality police’s custody, triggering political demonstrations against Iran’s regime. The motto adopted by the demonstrators – “Woman – Life – Freedom" – suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi".

Mohammadi's campaign for women's rights and freedom of speech has led to five convictions, 13 arrests, 154 lashes, and a total sentence of 12 years in prison.

Mohammadi's fight against Iran's discrimination of women earned her the Nobel Peace Prize

The honor, which was announced on October 6, 2023, received widespread support from the international community. While announcing the award in Oslo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said:

"This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with its undisputed leader, Narges Mohammadi".

Furthermore, in their recent official press release, the committee stated:

“The Norwegian Nobel committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel peace prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all”.

Narges Mohammadi is the second Iranian woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, after Shirin Ebadi in 2003. Additionally, Mohammadi is the first woman to independently receive the award since Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia shared the prize in 2021.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth £819,000, will be awarded in Oslo on December 10. Established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, the prize is awarded on his death anniversary.