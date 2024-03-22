Why is Planet Fitness being boycotted? $400 million loss explored amid locker room backlash

On March 12, 2024, Planet Fitness, an American franchise that operates and owns 2500+ gyms and fitness centers across many countries found itself amid controversy.

Patricia Silvia, one of its members in Fairbanks, Alaska, revealed via Facebook that she photographed a man shaving in the bathroom of the women’s locker room. When she reportedly asked the man to leave the female-only space, the latter claimed they were a transgender.

Later, when X account @libsoftiktok shared the story on its account, it went viral. It was also reported that Patricia Silvia’s membership was revoked by Planet Fitness for photographing a fellow member and violating the company’s privacy policy.

Since then, boycott calls have emerged across social media platforms. On March 21, 2024, @libsoftiktok also shared a screenshot of Daily Mail News which reported that Planet Fitness lost $400 million of its value since the news of Silvia’s ban broke on the internet.

Exploring, in detail, why Planet Fitness is facing boycott calls

Last week, @libsoftiktok broke a story on X about how a man was found shaving inside a women’s locker room bathroom by a female member Patricia Silvia. When the latter asked the former to leave, the man reportedly claimed that he identified as queer.

“Why does @PlanetFitness allow men to use the women’s bathroom and invade women’s private spaces??” the post asked.

Later, the account reported that Patricia’s membership was canceled by Planet Fitness for taking photos of another gym member in the locker room which was a violation of their privacy policy.

Silvia even appeared for an interview and shared her experience, claiming such company policies often endanger women and children. She also alleged that a 12-year-old girl was in the space and was seemingly uncomfortable in the presence of a “biological male.”

Since then, netizens demanded a Bud Light treatment for Planet Fitness, meaning calls for boycotting the company emerged with the hashtags #GoWokeGoBroke and #BoycottPlanetFitness trending on X.

On Thursday, @libsoftiktok shared an update on the story and reported that the company lost $400 million in stock with its monthly rate dropping from $66.92 to $56.46. Its overall valuation also saw a sharp decline, from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion in less than a week amid the boycott calls as well as for their “gender identity non-discrimination policy.”

“Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in women’s private spaces! #BoycottPlanetFitness Do not let up! Keep it going!” the post added.

As per the website, Planet Fitness policy states that:

“All members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness locker room facilities and programs based on their self-reported gender identity. These facilities include bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities separated by sex.”

Elon Musk too weighed in and commented on one of @libsoftiktok’s posts calling the fitness company “a creepy place.”

Notably, as per the company’s website, they cite themselves as a “judgment-free zone” where all are free to work out, irrespective of their gender identities, race, ethnicity, and more. The gym and fitness facilities are available across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.