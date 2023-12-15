"Why are these racists allowed to perform in the White House?": Dorrance Dance troupe featured in Jill Biden's Christmas video under fire 

Recently, First Lady Jill Biden took to her X account and shared the Dorrance Dance troupe’s Christmas performance on December 14 at the White House. Here’s what her tweet caption read which had a 2-minute 2-second video attached.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of ‘The Nutcracker Suite.’ Enjoy [double heart emoji].”

As soon as Jill Biden’s tweet went viral, she came under fire with people accusing Dorrance Dance of being a radical far-left, anti-white group. Netizens also pointed out that inviting them to perform in the White House for the holiday season was uncalled for.

In this regard, an X user commented directly under Jill Biden’s tweet criticizing Dorrance Dance as a “racist” group.

Jill Biden’s Dorrance Dance White House Christmas performance video sparks mass online outrage

On Thursday, First Lady Jill Biden posted a video of a White House Christmas performance by a group called Dorrance Dance from her @FLOTUS account on X. In the video, people of color could be seen tap dancing while costumed like flowers and animals, and the White House's hallways were decked out for the holidays. The First Lady described the performance as a "playful" adaptation of The Nutcracker Suite from the book.

Since the video surfaced online, netizens have dug out every detail about Dorrance Dance, including they are a radical, anti-white group, with far-left ideologies, as evident from their official website. According to Fox News, they also promote the defunding of police and encourage people to work with far-left organizations including M4BL to ensure the same.

Likewise, the group advocates for the abolishment of prisons. It also asks people to join organizations like Critical Resistance which "seeks to build an international movement to end the prison industrial complex (PIC) by challenging the belief that caging and controlling people makes us safe." Not only this, it also encourages people to join INCITE! which is a "network of radical feminists of color organizing to end state violence and violence in our homes and communities."

The dance troupe also supports LGBTQIA+ causes and its website pushes people to join the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) movements and “take action for justice [and] change.” Not only that but they advocate against white privilege, systematic racism, white fragility, and anti-racism.

In the wake of these alleged controversial revelations, netizens put Dorrance Dance under fire as well as the Biden administration for allowing them to perform in the White House during the holidays – calling them out for being racist and the act blasphemous as it reportedly bore no link to Christmas. It even drew comparison with Melania Trump’s Christmas celebration at the White House.

Here are some of the backlashes on X:

Here are a few of the defenses on behalf of the dance group and the Bidens:

So far, neither the Biden administration nor the dance troupe has commented on the backlash.

For those uninitiated, the New York City-based tap dancing group was founded in 2011 by McCarthur fellow Michelle Dorrance, hence its name. The dances are choreographed by Michelle and fellow Josette Wiggan, as per The Post Millennial.

The media source also added that dance troupe’s official website had an “anti-racist syllabus” comprising books, films, and other content to help people educate themselves about how to be anti-racist and treat all races equally.