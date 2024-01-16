Why was Ramsay El-Nakla arrested? Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf addresses drug charges against brother-in-law

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, has recently faced charges in court related to his alleged involvement in the distribution of heroin valued at over £6,000. Ramsay El-Nakla purportedly engaged in the trafficking of the Class A substance, alongside two other individuals, at a residence in Dundee on January 11.

Additionally, 50-year-old Stephen Stewart and 41-year-old Victoria McGowan were apprehended and charged by the police in connection with the same incident. All three individuals, including Ramsey El-Nakla, appeared before Dundee Sheriff Court to address the charges. A spokesperson of Scotland Police said:

"Three people - two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman - were traced and all have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences."

When Bracknell News asked Mr. Hamza Yousaf regarding the incident, he said:

"There may well be (a statement) but I'm very keen not be seen to interfere with any court case let alone one involving my brother-in-law (Ramsay El -Nakla)."

All three individuals, including the accused, Ramsay El-Nakla, are alleged to have been in possession of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Ramsay El-Nakla accused of possessing drugs

Ramsey El-Nakla and two other people were charged with supplying heroin, namely diamorphine, at 12F Balmoral Gardens in the city on the evening of January 11, 2024. During a police raid on the property, approximately a quarter of a kilogram of heroin was seized, with law enforcement estimating its potential street value to be around £6,200.

Ramsay El-Nakla and the other two are charged with possession of crack cocaine valued at £300 and cannabis with a street value of £60. The three have appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on a petition for three charges.

Victoria McGowan was accused of violating a bail order issued at Dundee Sheriff Court on September 22, 2023. During their separate appearances before Sheriff George Way, none of the three individuals, including Ramsay El-Nakla, entered a plea. The case was adjourned for further examination. Sheriff Way granted bail to all three individuals.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Ramsay El-Nakla's sister, psychotherapist Nadia El-Nakla, is married to the First Minister and serves as an SNP councilor on the Dundee city council. She has gained prominence in recent months, frequently appearing in the media due to her parents being trapped in Gaza during the conflict with Israel. When asked by The Telegraph to comment on her brother's arrest, she said:

“I don’t have any comment just now. Let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

Mr. Yousaf did not comment on the matter as well.

Expand Tweet

In November 2023, Ms. El-Nakla's parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, returned to Scotland after being stranded in Gaza for nearly a month. Their visit to Gaza coincided with Hamas launching attacks on Israel on October 7, while they were there to visit their children, a Palestinian doctor named Mohammed.

The El-Nakla family has emerged as vocal critics of Israel's actions. The First Minister's wife characterized the attacks on Gaza as a "textbook genocide in real time."

During the court hearing, all three individuals, including Ramsay El-Nakla, Ms. McGowan, and Mr. Stewart, refrained from entering a plea. As reported by Bracknell News, Ramsay El Nakla, Stewart (listed in court papers as having no fixed abode), and McGowan are scheduled to appear in court again at a later date.