Why was SpotemGottem arrested? 20-year-old rapper taken into police custody over jet ski incident

Famous rapper SpotemGottem was arrested in Miami for trying to escape from cops on a jet ski on June 26. The artist has already faced legal troubles in the past.

Also known as Nehemiah Harden, the rapper has been accused of reckless operation of a boat, fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

Charges on SpotemGottem explained

According to the arrest report, cops patrolling near the Miami Marine Stadium saw the rapper riding a jet ski at full speed. When they tried to chase him, he attempted to flee from the police.

He was eventually stopped at one point and arrested, following which he was sent to Miami-Dade jail. He will be presented before a bond judge on June 28.

SpotemGottem had been facing legal issues since 2017 (Image via spotemgottem/Instagram)

Harden already has a long history of legal issues, which started back in 2017 when he was arrested on accusations of grand theft auto and possession of a concealed weapon in Duval County, Florida.

He was also arrested in July 2021 for threatening a Miami Marriott hotel garage attendant with a pistol. Following that, he was accused of aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm possession as a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to the felony.

Apart from that, Nehemiah was shot in Miami in a drive-by shooting in September 2021. He was driving his car on the I-95 freeway at the time.

About SpotemGottem: Early life, career and more explored

Born on October 19, 2001, SpotemGottem became a popular name in the music industry at a very young age. He was raised in Jacksonville, Florida.

He began his career with the single Street Gossip, which was released in December 2018 and received a positive response on his YouTube channel, and SoundCloud. This was followed by his second song, Thug Harmony, released in January 2019.

He continued to release more songs on YouTube and his third single, My Problems, was released nine days after Thug Harmony.

His next track, titled Why I, was released in July 2019. This was followed by more singles like Tooka, Get Back Mode, Straight Facts, Adore Me, and Soulja Mentality. The video for his single, My Legacy, which was released in October 2019, received more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

His next release, BeatBox, was his biggest hit. Released in April 2020, it received 19 million views on YouTube. Harden then released more singles like Flaws, No Bodyguard, and Foolery, among others. He is active on Instagram and operates his self-titled YouTube channel. His net worth is estimated to be around $600,000.

