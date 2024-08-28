Why is ‘Swifties for Kamala’ trending on X? Fan rally raises over $100K in donations with Carole King singing Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off

Taylor Swift fans have banded together for the 'Swifties for Kamala' movement, which is taking off on the internet in support of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign. The fan-driven virtual rally was launched on August 27, attracting over 27,000 viewers. The event notably raised over $100,000 in donations for Harris' campaign.

This show of unity played host to a lineup of influential figures, such as singer-songwriter Carole King and Senator Elizabeth Warren, among others. King, who has declared herself a Swifite, delivered a brief rendition of Taylor's song Shake It Off during the event. However, Swift has not officially endorsed the coalition.

Carole King's connection with Taylor Swift

The rally, held on Tuesday night, transcended the label of a fundraiser. It was a display of solidarity among fans and politicians alike, all of whom banded together for a common cause. Carole King took to the center to officially endorse Kamala Harris after praising Taylor Swift, saying,

“I am a Swiftie, and Taylor and I are actually friends. We have had conversations backstage and I see her as sort of my musical and songwriting granddaughter. We have a lovely relationship, and I’m so proud of her.”

But the rally didn't stop at her Shake It Off performance; it was a call to action. King called on all Swifties to involve themselves in the campaign. She asked them to chime in on door-knocking and phone-banking efforts, saying to the masses,

“I’m telling you all this because if any of you are thinking of volunteering to be door knockers or phone callers, but you’re a little nervous about what you might say, please believe me: there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Elizabeth Warren and the Swifites unite

Senator Elizabeth Warren also engaged with fans in the virtual rally, declaring her favorite Taylor Swift songs to be Karma and All Too Well (10 Minute Version). She pointed out the importance of standing up to bullies and fighting for what's right. Warren also reminded that there were only 70 days until D-Day, leaving no time to waste in the fight to make Harris president.

“So here’s the deal. We’ve got 70 days until the election, and I’m just going to be blunt, it is going to be a tough fight ahead. We have lots to do, and Dang, there are only 24 hours in a day, or 144 ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version),'” Warren said.

The event also saw appearances from other political figures, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Ed Markey, and Representatives Chris Deluzio and Becca Balint, among others. The 'Swifties for Kamala' team members were also in attendance, including Emma Coleman, Lexa Hayes, Emerald Medrano, and more.

The 'Swifties for Kamala' movement was born on social media, taking root quickly after Biden announced his departure from the presidential race. Emerald Medrano, a 22-year-old from Texas, founded the movement that has rallied thousands in support of Harris. The group has since been growing exponentially.

The social media movement has aligned its campaign events with Taylor Swift's upcoming tour dates - targeting key states like Louisiana, Indiana, and Florida. This makes it such that concertgoers will be encouraged to vote and participate in the campaign.

While Taylor Swift herself has yet to announce her political inclinations, her fans are not waiting for it. It's full steam ahead as the campaign rages on.

