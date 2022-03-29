Will Smith X Chris Rock at Oscars 2022: Nicki Minaj, Bernice King, and others react to the slap 

Will Smith turned heads and shocked the entire world when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. The 53-year-old actor walked up to the stage and planted a slap on Rock's face after he made an insensitive comment about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although Chris Rock was not seriously injured and did not file any charges against Smith, the action has taken the internet by storm. Twitter has been flooded with reactions either in support of Will's actions or condemning it, and even celebrities and the big names of Hollywood have reacted on Twitter and shared their views on the incident.

Nickie Minaj took to Twitter to support the incident, saying,

Cardi B echoed Denzel Washington's words saying,

Kathy Griffin, the famous comedian, condemned Will's actions, tweeting,

Kathy Griffin @kathygriffin Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Rosie O'Donnell also tweeted, condemning the actor's reaction to the joke, saying,

Even journalist Maria Shriver did not condone Will's actions and said,

Amidst the raging debate between whether Will's actions were correct or not, a lot of issues regarding racism have surfaced. Addressing those, Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted,

Why did Will smith slap Chris Rock during The Oscars 2022?

While handing out the award for best documentary feature, Chris Rock took to the stage and made a comment in bad taste directed towards Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The comment received an eye roll from the actress herself, who was clearly annoyed at the joke, which triggered Will Smith who then proceeded to walk up to Rock and slap him across the face.

Jada Smith had announced last year that she was suffering from a serious medical condition following her battle with alopecia, which had forced her to shave her head. She opened up about her struggles with hair loss and has been embracing a new look ever since, where she is seen wearing a really short haircut.

Chris Rock made a joke at her expense in reference to her haircut saying,

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

He called her “G.I. Jane 2" in reference to the first G.I. Jane movie, which was released in 1997 and starred Demi Moore in the lead role, sporting a bald hair-do. The 57-year-old comedian made the joke in reference to their similar haircut.

This earned him a slap from Will Smith, who was clearly overwhelmed and emotional at the joke made at his wife's expense.

Edited by Sabika