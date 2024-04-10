"Wise and decisive": Former AKB48 member Sashihara Rino and Japanese record producer Akimoto Yasushi on Sakura's K-pop debut with LE SSERAFIM

On Tuesday, April 9, Akimoto Yasushi and Sashihara Rino had a conversation on the FM Radio show Tokyo Speakeasy and spoke about LE SSERAFIM member Sakura and her journey to becoming a K-pop idol. They acknowledged her talents and shed light on the hard work she put into her career after debuting as a member of the SOURCE MUSIC girl group.

Speaking about the 13 years of her idol journey, former AKB48 member and Japanese singer Sashihara Rino stated that the UNFORGIVEN singer utilizes her time to improve her skills amidst her busy schedule.

"She is so busy. I don't even know where she is most of the time. She says she is going to the US one day or she goes somewhere else another day. She is doing very well. She is always training and practicing, really," she said, as translated by X user @48RequestHour.

Appreciating her artistry, Akimoto Yasushi, the producer of AKB48 said:

"Sakura is really wise and decisive. After all, even if she continued on her previous path, she would be bound to HKT, and she would always be AKB's center as well.”

Expand Tweet

Sashihara Rino and Akimoto Yasushi shed light on Sakura's journey to becoming a K-pop idol

Recently, Sashihara Rino, who was a part of groups AKB48 and HKT48, had a conversation with Akimoto Yusashi, the renowned producer and lyricist behind the two groups. They spoke about Sakura's re-debut as an idol in South Korea following her graduation from the HKT48 group. Sashihara Rino hailed her for her discipline and translated by X user @48RequestHour, she said:

"She is very strict with herself. When I don't know where she is, I think that she must be practicing."

Akimoto Yasushi also called her an "international star" and said that he keeps in touch with her. The Japanese singer kicked off her singing career as a part of HKT48's first-generation group in 2011, she was also a part of the AKB48 senbatsu team.

Miyawaki Sakura garnered significant attention after her appearance in the popular K-pop survival show Produce 48, where she competed with South Korean and Japanese trainees. She rose to fame for her vocals and dancing skills and came in second place in the final episode of the show.

Produce 48 produced the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE, which Sakura was a part of. The group had a huge fan following in South Korea as they ranked on international and domestic music charts including iTunes and Hanteo following their debut release La Vie en Rose in October 2018.

They also received the Rookie of the Year award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards and the New Artist Award at the 2018 Seoul Music Awards. In 2020, the group bagged the Favorite Female Group award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

In April 2021, IZ*ONE members officially parted ways following their disbandment announcement. In May 2021, HKT48 Entertainment announced Sakura's official graduation from the group. She concluded her activities with the agency with her graduation concert on June 19, 2021. Sakura later signed with SOURCE MUSIC under HYBE LABELS in 2022.

She made her highly anticipated debut with LE SSERAFIM alongside Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Hong Eun-chae, and Kim Ga-ram as a six-member group. The girl group is promoting as a five-piece band as Kim Ga-ram's exclusive contract with the agency ended in 2022.

LE SSERAFIM to perform at Coachella

The HYBE LABEL girl group is all set for their Coachella debut this year. On January 16, Coachella announced LE SSERAFIM and other groups including ATEEZ and The Rose as part of the official performance lineup.

LE SSERAFIM will be taking the stage at the Sahara tent stage during the first week. They will showcase their act on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 10:50 pm to 11:30 pm PT. The group will also perform on Sunday, April 20, and the timing the same is yet to be announced.