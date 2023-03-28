Wizards Of Waverly Place fans argue over Alex and Stevie's relationship after showrunner confirms queer romance theories

Wizards Of Waverly Place is now cemented in the history books for its wide-ranging appeal that defines a generation. While anyone looking at the show will look back with nostalgia, the showrunner for the Disney classic had with some regret while talking about it on the March 27 episode of the rewatch podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod.

Peter Murrieta, who ran Wizards Of Waverly Place for its first three seasons, admitted that he wanted to pursue a relationship between Hayley Kiyoko's bad-girl wizard character Stevie and the star of the show Alex (Selena Gomez).

He expressed his wish that he could have moved in that direction if the series were released in the present time and also implied that Disney was ready for it now, which it wasn't then.

This has sparked an all-angle discussion between fans of Wizards Of Waverly Place, with some coming in support of the possibility, while others take it with complete shock.

What did Peter Murrieta say about Wizards of Waverly Place and how are fans reacting to it?

Peter Murrieta recently used the platform to generate some hype around the world by disclosing his plans for queer romance in the series that ultimately did not happen.

Murrieta said in the podcast:

"I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us, which was the relationship between Stevie and Alex,...We weren’t able to in that time, but it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun."

He further added that if the times were different, they would have experimented with the characters in a way that they saw fit:

"Disney Channel has had characters, and they did it, but we got as close as we could,...Pretty close. It was pretty much right there."

Anyhow, this discussion seems to have sparked up the much-needed debate about Wizards of Waverly Place on social media sites like Twitter.

for bisexuals @_forbisexuals alex russo from wizards of waverly place (canon bisexual) alex russo from wizards of waverly place (canon bisexual) https://t.co/05QckNlQNP

sapphics like @sapphicslike alex russo and stevie (canon)

alex russo and stevie (canon)https://t.co/kWCuPkP5q1

bela🦦 @avasword alex russo bisexual icon confirmed alex russo bisexual icon confirmed https://t.co/tp7pomUXyE

bea @zwanheda alex russo confirmed bisexual wasn't on my 2023 bingo card alex russo confirmed bisexual wasn't on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/tAPHsBO48p

It seems like almost all fans are wowed by this detail and are now more accepting of Alex Russo's character. The showrunner's words thankfully did not backfire in the larger picture, much like the controversy with HBO's latest The Last of Us.

But of course, there are always others who do not like the idea of something new added to their favorite childhood memories.

kayy @ktyselysium YOURE TELLING ME WE COULDVE HAD BISEXUAL ALEX RUSSO ?:£38!:8:&: YOURE TELLING ME WE COULDVE HAD BISEXUAL ALEX RUSSO ?:£38!:8:&:

‎saint @srchawrld sapphics like @sapphicslike wizards of waverly place showrunner confirms alex and stevie were a couple but they weren’t allowed by disney channel at that time



“It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was.” wizards of waverly place showrunner confirms alex and stevie were a couple but they weren’t allowed by disney channel at that time“It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was.” https://t.co/yJuaOHokOk ALEX RUSSO GIRL KISSER GIRL LOVER GET THE FUCK UP twitter.com/sapphicslike/s… ALEX RUSSO GIRL KISSER GIRL LOVER GET THE FUCK UP twitter.com/sapphicslike/s…

erin m. brady @erinmartina there is absolutely no way the wizards of waverly place people wanted to make selena gomez’s character bisexual. sorry but you can’t fool me with your nostalgia baiting trickery there is absolutely no way the wizards of waverly place people wanted to make selena gomez’s character bisexual. sorry but you can’t fool me with your nostalgia baiting trickery

fwd: petra ✿ @i2petermj im rewatching wizards of waverly place and… has mason always been that toxic and possessive? im rewatching wizards of waverly place and… has mason always been that toxic and possessive? https://t.co/HVAR4orLrf

While opinions could continue to be divided over the coming days, it is arguably a big win for Disney, which should get more recognition for its representation and equality.

Wizards of Waverly Place is available for streaming on Disney+.

