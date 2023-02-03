"Wtf happened to society?": Video of nine-year-old Florida girl being beaten on Coconut Palm school bus sparks outrage

A disturbing video showing a nine-year-old girl from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead being cruelly beaten by two boys on a school bus on Wednesday, February 01, 2023, is making its rounds on social media.

Trigger warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a violent attack. Reader discretion is advised.

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy, Homestead (Image via coconutpalmk8.net0

The shocking incident took place on a Coconut Palm Academy school bus after an argument broke out between a group of students. Cellphone footage shows an older boy landing a barrage of blows to the nine-year-old girl, who is bent down in an effort to fend off the attack. According to a statement given to Local 10, the parents of the third grader plan to press charges against her assailants.

As the clip spread on social media, enraged internet users tweeted their horror and disgust about the incident. User @Hodgetwins wrote:

"Wtf has happened to society when teenage boys beat up 9 year old girls?"

Hodgetwins @hodgetwins Wtf has happened to society when teenage boys beat up 9 year old girls? Wtf has happened to society when teenage boys beat up 9 year old girls? https://t.co/bOr6kQXERB

The assault on the nine-year-old Coconut Palm Academy girl leaves netizens "sick to the stomach"

Internet users were horrified after watching the video and took to Twitter to demand justice. Many harshly criticized the parents of the assailants, while others expressed fear for their children. They demanded the boys be expelled and tried as adults for the crime. Many Twitteratis even shared their experiences with bullying in high school, remarking that the incident left them disgusted.

Somebody Someone @ATinyBitCrazy @MrAndyNgo I'm the father of 2 daughters, 3 and 1 and I'm keeping my thoughts to myself on this one. Watching this makes me sick to my stomach. @MrAndyNgo I'm the father of 2 daughters, 3 and 1 and I'm keeping my thoughts to myself on this one. Watching this makes me sick to my stomach.

Brianne Neyens @BrianneNeyens @MrAndyNgo I can not understand why not one classmate stood up for this poor girl. When I was young, we were taught to protect those who could defend themselves. It's so sad. @MrAndyNgo I can not understand why not one classmate stood up for this poor girl. When I was young, we were taught to protect those who could defend themselves. It's so sad.

🐼Samammie🐼 @SammieActually @MrAndyNgo This brought tears to my eyes..reminded me of my middle school experience - but I was lucky to not have been ganged up on that bad..poor kid @MrAndyNgo This brought tears to my eyes..reminded me of my middle school experience - but I was lucky to not have been ganged up on that bad..poor kid 😭

AgentReaps @AgentReaps So theres a thing happening in south florida where a 9-year old girl was beaten up by a 15 year old 8th grader. Must feel real good to be more powerful and stronger than the weak who cant do anything back. Smh. So theres a thing happening in south florida where a 9-year old girl was beaten up by a 15 year old 8th grader. Must feel real good to be more powerful and stronger than the weak who cant do anything back. Smh.

Jason Roberts @JasonRo35771763 @hodgetwins I just hate how no one gets in there or tries to stop it. @hodgetwins I just hate how no one gets in there or tries to stop it.

AAron Marable @AAronMarableArt 🏼 @hodgetwins Sooo damn sad. I can’t stand to see this slip away from us. We have done so much disservice to the children. Not my boys, but society as a whole @hodgetwins Sooo damn sad. I can’t stand to see this slip away from us. We have done so much disservice to the children. Not my boys, but society as a whole 🙏🏼

Allie Beth Stuckey @conservmillen @MrAndyNgo This is enraging. This boy looks 15. Using all his strength to beat this tiny girl in the head. He should be tried as an adult and put away in prison for a very long time. @MrAndyNgo This is enraging. This boy looks 15. Using all his strength to beat this tiny girl in the head. He should be tried as an adult and put away in prison for a very long time.

nick dillon @nkdillon3 @MrAndyNgo Those criminals should be expelled and charged. Also, young ladies, take notes, because that's how they will treat you in a relationship, and in front of your children. @MrAndyNgo Those criminals should be expelled and charged. Also, young ladies, take notes, because that's how they will treat you in a relationship, and in front of your children.

Parents told News7 that Coconut Palm Academy did not take action despite their reporting bullying since day one

While discussing the shocking incident, the nine-year-old girl's father explained that his son was also getting beaten on the other side of the bus. He added that his children have been victims of bullying since joining the school in January. Although the parents had reported prior incidents to the school authorities, it was of no avail.

The video recorded by a fellow student shows that no adult intervened for over 30 seconds. The upset father of the little girl took to Facebook to express his anger against the school. He wrote:

"I want to set up a rally and confront the school head-on... The lack of security is unreal, and the lack of security on the bus is ridiculous… The bullying must stop!!!

While discussing the incident with Local10, the parents explained that the Coconut Palm Academy administrators and counselors had been troubled by the frequent violent encounters between students both inside and outside school premises. Shockingly, an assistant principal for the school urged the parents to "enroll their three children elsewhere."

However, in a recent statement, Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said that the student who was arrested would be charged accordingly and that all those involved in the incident would be "disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct." It further stated:

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

The parents told News7 they would be home-schooling their three children to keep them safe.

Poll : 0 votes