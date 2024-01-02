"YG was really holding her back": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals plans to release her first full-length solo album in 2024

BLACKPINK member and rapper Jennie confirmed that she will be releasing her debut full-length solo album in 2024. This announcement sent her fans into an online meltdown. The inaugural location for KBS 2TV's Lee Hyori's Red Carpet was unveiled at the KBS new building in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of January 2, 2024.

Lee Hyori questioned the "You & Me" singer-rapper about her decision to stand alone on this particular day. The vocalist stated that she had been wanting to participate in group activities with the firm she had been working with for seven years. However, she deliberately formed a corporation named "OA" since she desired greater autonomy and comfort in her personal activities.

Fans expressed their happiness as they witnessed the BLACKPINK idol do things her own way and with more freedom and confidence.

"The evil force has been defeated": Fans rejoice as Jennie is set to release her solo album right after departing from YG Entertainment

In KBS 2TV's Lee Hyori's Red Carpet show on January 2, 2024, Jennie said she ultimately completed all of her tasks with YG Entertainment's crew she had been working with for a considerable amount of time. She went on to say that, even though her route is unusual or distinct from others', she chose this moniker to symbolize her success. Since it was her first time holding a new microphone and revealing it to the world, she showed her delight.

As reported by Star News, Jennie said (as reported by Star News):

"I wanted to do group activities with the company I had been with for 7 years, but I wanted to have more freedom and comfort in my individual activities, so I carefully founded a company called ‘OA.’ I ended up doing all of my activities with the crew I had been with for a long time.

"I wanted to be free. Even if the path I take is strange or different from others, I created this name to mean that I will do well. I am excited because it is my first time holding the microphone and revealing it to the public. I am happy to be able to do it in front of my sister."

The "You & Me" singer-rapper from BLACKPINK explained the decision to launch her standalone label ODD ATELIER (OA). She did it so that she could learn new things while challenging herself every day and have courage. Jennie said at Lee Hyori's show (as reported by Star News):

"I learned so much, and since it was a company where I started as a trainee from the beginning, there was so much I could do and learn there, so with the spirit of challenge, I asked myself, 'What can you do on your own in the future?' 'Courage.' “I thought, ‘Let’s clash with each other and think about it.’”

Lee Hyori specifically inquired about the likelihood that "OA" will eventually create artists other than Jennie. The BLACKPINK idol chuckled and remarked that it was fun to imagine something like that while starting a company, even though she hadn't dreamed of something like that.

Last but not least, Jennie shared her goals for 2024, stating that she hoped to release her debut solo full-length album this year. Within one year, she wants to become a Jennie who can return with quality songs. She said:

"Actually, I've never dreamed of something like that, but it was fun to imagine something like that while starting a company. But I think it would be good if we take good care of an artist named Jenny and have good things happen in the future. My dream is to release my first solo full-length album to the world this year. I hope to become a Jennie who can come back with good music within this year."

Fans of the BLACKPINK idol were on cloud nine after hearing the superstar confirm her first-ever solo album. Admirers poured in their support and words of encouragement for the star on X (formerly Twitter) as they claimed that YG Entertainment "restricted her" and her career growth as an artist.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie, launched her independent label ODD ATELIER (OA) on December 24, 2023, which officially marked her parting ways with YG Entertainment.

Earlier than that, YG Entertainment announced that four members of BLACKPINK—Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa—have renewed their agreements to continue promoting the band as a group with YG Entertainment. Other than that, the company confirmed that the four members have decided to sign elsewhere for solo representation.

Lee Hyori's Red Carpet is a program that celebrates the conclusion of The Seasons, a conversation show with music and anecdotes allay the public's fears. Lee Hyori's Red Carpet on KBS 2TV will debut on January 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM KST.