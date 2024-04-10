"You can say whatever you want to say": Gwen Stefani opens up about relationship with Blake Shelton 

Recently, singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani appeared for a photo shoot and interview with NYLON for its relaunched print magazine, and spoke about her relationship with husband and country musician Blake Shelton.

In the interview titled Gwen's Sweet Escape published on April 9, Gwen Stefani addressed the latest divorce rumors and stated:

“You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship. I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Having said that, the Tragic Kingdom songstress admitted that just like any other relationship, they too often encounter insecurities but the “love” helps them overcome those negative feelings.

Gwen Stefani considers husband Blake Shelton “my best friend”

During the latest interview with Nolan Feeney for NYLON magazine, Gwen Stefani explained how her bond with her husband Blake Shelton is stronger than ever and dismissed divorce speculations. However, she explained how the rumors often affect her, as she ends up questioning her own age and appearance.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?' In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen,” she stated.

The No Doubt band member further continued by saying:

“I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid…It’s an insecurity we both have. These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"

Expand Tweet

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker added how her feeling of vulnerability made her compose the number Purple Irises, a duet she shares with her husband. However, she was sure that they adored each other.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend and all this sh*t I am thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking,” she mentioned.

Gwen Stefani also addressed the rumors of their alleged split as “b-a-n-a-n-a-s” and said they try to not pay too much attention to them, as, “when you are in love and truly aligned values, nobody can get to us.”

Exploring Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani met Blake Shelton in 2014 when they both were coaches on the set of the music reality show The Voice (Season 7). The following year, after they both split from their respective former spouses, the duo began dating.

In 2021, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Over the years, the couple have been one another’s biggest cheerleaders. For instance, Stefani told People in September last year how her relationship with Shelton was unexpected, like a “big old ‘What?’.”

“When I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.' It's so true, and it was so automatic. This is such an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time… He changed my life,” she mentioned.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Blake told the press after Gwen was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in October 2023, “From music, television, and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her," before jokingly adding, "Not as much as me though."

Previously, Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the English rock band Bush, from 2002 to 2016. They share sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who are 17, 15, and 10 years old respectively.

Likewise, Blake was earlier married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, and then to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.