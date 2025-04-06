“You were just beefing with Remy” — Internet reacts as Claressa Shields claims she doesn’t “beef” with women over men

Boxing champion Claressa Shields recently attracted media attention after stating that she does not "beef" with other women over men. However, her comment quickly sparked a social media backlash when the internet dug up her previous interaction with rapper Remy Ma over her husband, Papoose.

Ad

As reported by HotNewHipHop on April 5, Shields went live on her Instagram to have a chat with her followers. During this conversation, Shields stated that she has "never had beef with a girl over a boy or a man."

"I don't beef, that's all I can say. It's never happened to me. I'm not one of them. I've never dealt with a man who was involved with another woman; I've never done that, I don't have to," she stated.

Ad

Claressa also added:

"Any man I've ever been with has been a 100% for me. The last time I got mad over a dude being with me and talking to another girl, back when I was like 16. That was a long, long time ago. I'm 30 years old...I'm a multi-millionaire, I'm rich, I'm fine as hell, I'm young, I don't got to do that."

Ad

Shields concluded this segment by asking her fans to "stay tuned" for more details, making it clear that she does not intend to defend herself over something she "knows is a lie."

Ad

After Shields' remarks surfaced online, netizens took to social media to react, with one user commenting:

Netizens react to Claressa Shields' statements (Image via Instagram)

Some Instagram users poked fun at Shields, implying that her time in the boxing ring had led her to forget how she met her boyfriend, Papoose.

Ad

Netizens react to Claressa Shields' statements (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Claressa Shields' statements (Image via Instagram)

Other fans pointed out that legally, Papoose was still Remy Ma's husband.

Ad

Netizens react to Claressa Shields' statements (Image via Instagram)

Netizens react to Shields' statements (Image via Instagram)

Exploring Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship

As reported by Yahoo! Sports on February 15, 2025, Claressa has been dating rapper Papoose since late 2024. Papoose, who has been married to Remy Ma since 2008 and shares two children with her, seemingly announced their separation in 2024, not long before he began dating Shields.

Ad

Claressa has since faced backlash from Remy Ma, who ignited a public feud by posting alleged screenshots of conversations between Papoose and Shields.

The pair engaged in a back-and-forth on Instagram, with Remy calling out Claressa's alleged affair with her husband. Shields retaliated by threatening to fight Remy Ma in the boxing ring.

In a recent appearance on the podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Claressa cracked up when Keke asked her when she would "knock out Remy." Shields went on to say that she was "just as shocked as everybody else" when she woke up to screenshots and allegations about her.

Ad

“Listen, I woke up that morning just as shocked as everybody. Like, what the hell? Oh, my God. What’s going on?" Shields said.

Meanwhile, neither Papoose nor Remy Ma has responded to Claressa Shields' recent statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More