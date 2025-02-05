“You just made it suspicious without saying it” — Netizens react as Blueface’s mother seemingly addresses Chrisean Rock’s ex Ronny Doe’s death

Rapper Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, recently responded to Chrisean Rock's ex Ronny Doe's death. On February 4, Saffold shared her condolences on her Instagram story and said that she is glad that her son is in jail, away from the Maryland shooting.

"I am at a loss for words and my condolences to his mother and family. I never thought I’d say this, but I’m grateful to God that my son is in jail nowhere near any of this."

She continued:

"Never put blame on anyone until they are proven guilty, because the lord said not to bare false witness! Instead pray about it and pray about everything regardless to what your mind is telling you. God is able. Lord God please help us all."

As per HotNewHipHop's report, Ronny Doe, whose real name is Karon Makhai Cann, passed away on February 3 in Maryland. Police officers are suspecting the Maryland shooting to be a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing. Doe previously made headlines for insisting that he was the father of Chrisean Rock and Bluface's baby, Chrisean Jesus.

The story was shared by the Instagram page @theshaderoom, which garnered netizens' attention. One netizen (@zeeglo._) claimed Saffold's statement made her look suspicious. They said:

"Girl you just made it suspicious without saying it."

Netizen talks about Karlissa's story. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens advised Saffold to stop talking, while one netizen (@jasmitchella) said Chrisean Rock should sue blogs for allegedly spreading rumors.

Netizens talk about Saffold's statement. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens wondered why Karlissa brought up her son instead of expressing her condolences. One netizen (@honestyiz_) said she wrote more about her son than Ronny Doe.

Netizens comment on Blueface's mother's statement. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some said it would've been better if Karlissa had stayed quiet about the passing of Ronny Doe.

Netizens talk about Blueface's mother. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Why did Blueface go to jail?

Blueface Perform At O2 Academy Brixton, London - Source: Getty

According to TMZ, Blueface was on probation for assaulting a bouncer at Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley in 2021 for letting him enter the club without his ID.

The rapper's manager, Wack 100, told the media outlet he reduced the sentence by a few years, but the rapper was caught with drugs, which is why the judge sentenced him to four years in prison along with violating probation.

According to FOX, the rapper was arrested on January 12, 2024, and is currently in the Men's Central Jail in Downtown LA. He was also accused of taking a cell phone at the Palms Casino on May 29, 2024.

According to Daily Mail, back in 2023, Blueface was given probation for attempted murder after he admitted to firing at a man in a Las Vegas strip club.

Chrisean Rock, Blueface's former girlfriend and the mother of his child, is also in prison in Oklahoma. As per Yahoo, she was arrested in July 2024 for allegedly distributing controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

It is uncertain who was behind the Maryland shooting in which Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe passed away. According to the police officials, an investigation is ongoing.

