“You literally said youd rather talk with a fan” — Netizens react as Tyler, The Creator calls fans out for asking “weird” questions

Tyler Gregory Okonma, who goes by the stage name Tyler, The Creator, called out fans for asking him "weird a** questions" when they meet him. On Monday, February 24, 2025, the musician took to his X to request people to stop posing invasive questions.

Okonma, noting that he would rather they greet him and keep moving, wrote:

"Yo when you see me dont be asking questions like "whY are you here in a major city... are you renting a house here...where you going" like n***a I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop? weird a** questions... say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol."

Tyler, who recently wrapped up the Los Angeles leg of his tour, is known for being straightforward, especially to fans inquiring about his personal life

Tyler's post (Image via X/ @tylerthecreator)

As the tweet went viral, internet users were quick to react. One, referencing an alleged past comment by Tyler, The Creator, wanting to talk to his fans rather than take a photo, wrote:

"“You literally said youd rather talk with a fan than take a pic with a fan lmao."

Many echoed the sentiment, criticizing the musician. One even sarcastically suggested a more robotic and disassociated engagement between artists and fans.

"Celebrities are so privileged man. If your biggest problem in life is FANS asking you a basic a** question you should be very happy, you probably don’t have much else going wrong in your life," another X user commented.

"At this point, love your favorite artists from a far. S**t should just be a disassociated exchange at this point where they give us the music and we just say, "Thanks" and GTFO!" another person added.

Others spoke in support of Tyler, The Creator's request.

"I get that. It’s an invasion of privacy, which some people lack," another fan noted.

""we're just tryna make small talk" "u said u wanted us to have a conversation with you" brother he does NOT want you to know where he is, what his business is and why he is in [major city]. he meant any conversation BUT that lmao cant you guys respect an artist's privacy ffs," another person explained.

"damn mfs did not listen to noid at all" one person wrote.

"Go the f**k outside and listen to the damn art or the music"- Tyler, The Creator about intrusive fans

Tyler, The Creator is currently on his Chromakopia: The World Tour in support of his eighth studio album of the same name. The project dropped last October and was met with critical and commercial success. It debuted atop the Billboard Albums chart, and its singles Noid, Sticky, and St. Chroma (promotional single) all charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chromakopia: The World Tour kicked off on February 4, with a show at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is set to conclude on September 20, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in the Philippines.

Several songs from the project center around themes related to midlife crisis, adulthood, and even fame and parasocial relationships. The single Noid (short for paranoid) deals with the paranoia Tyler, The Creator experiences as a public figure and critiques celebrity culture.

This is not the first time Tyler, The Creator, has called out fans for invading the boundaries of celebrities. In an August 2024 interview on the Mavericks podcast, the musician slammed "weirdo" fans, stating:

"The internet’s crazy, these kids hack everything..they wanna know who your sister is, what you ate for dinner…mind your f**kin’ business. Go the f**k outside and listen to the damn art or the music."

He continued to state that because of the internet, it has become "normalized" to disregard "personal boundaries." The singer explained that he never anticipated that technology would reduce his right to privacy.

Tyler's next concerts are scheduled in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia, on February 26 and 28, respectively.

