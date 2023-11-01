“You're supposed to roast chicken not people”: Fans react as Louis Tomlinson addresses childish conspiracy theories in reply to alleged cryptic tweet

British singer and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, talked openly about his personal life while discussing his upcoming tour on X. He addressed some questions from fans and gave straightforward answers, especially when it came to rumors about his personal life.

A curious fan asked Louis Tomilson about how he makes chicken parmesan. To this, the singer delivered a candid reply saying:

"You start by realising that all these baseless and childish theories and conspiracies are a wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff."

Some of the users speculated that Louis Tomilson might be talking about the Larries conspiracy theory which believes that former bandmate Harry Styles and Louis Tomilson were in a secret relationship.

One fan replied to it,

"You're supposed to roast chicken, not people that support you."

Louis Tomilson didn't stop at that response, as he provided a feisty comeback to another fan's question on the platform. When someone asked if he ever considered leaving music to practice it, the singer replied,

"It feels like an insult, though I don't believe that was your intention, hahaha. Every show is a type of practice, every studio vocal, every song I write, every song I hear. Being in the centre of it all breads creativity and understanding."

Louis Tomlinson's tweets received wild replies with hilarious reactions and memes from his fans

Louis Tomlinson took to X to talk about his upcoming tour on October 31, and his recent tweets ignited massive hilarious reactions and memes from his dedicated fanbase. He interacted with fans on social media, replying to their questions, and the responses were nothing short of enthusiastic. Fans eagerly replied to his tweets, engaging in playful banter and sharing inside jokes.

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Fans were very excited about Louis Tomlinson's replies. They talked with him and shared their love and support. They made funny jokes and had a great time chatting with him. This showed how much Louis and his fans cared about each other. The singer's bond with his fanbase is strong, and this was a nice way to see it in action.

The ongoing tweet responses came in while he was discussing his 2024 upcoming tour on X. Louis Tomlinson is going on his upcoming tour Faith In The Future, which is set to take place from May 2, 2024, to June 6, 2024, in various locations throughout Latin America. The tour will be in support of his album Faith In The Future.