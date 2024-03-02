"You were tossed out": Climate activist humiliating Sen. Joe Manchin at an event in Harvard University sparks mixed reactions 

A video by @climatedefiance on X has made the rounds online, where a climate activist can be seen calling Senator Joe Manchin a "sick fuck" before getting pushed out of the door by Manchin's aide. The video is reportedly from an event at Harvard University on February 1.

The activist can be heard saying,

"You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f**k. How dare you."

When the senator asks activists to sit down and talk, one of them replies,

"I am not gonna sit down, you've received more funding from fossil fuels than any other senator."

Another activist can be heard saying,

"You've made millions. You've made millions out of out position, you drive a Maserati."

People had mixed reactions to the viral video (Image via X/ShadesOfRani)

"Your juvenile behavior did nothing to help the environment'' say netizens about Climate Defiance's post on Sen. Joe Manchin

While reacting to Climate Defiance's post, many users pointed out that Climate Defiance could have handled the matter differently and believed that the environmental group embarrassed themselves instead of "humiliating" Joe Manchin as they claimed to do in the post caption.

While many others also threw shade at the activists confronting Joe Manchin, others laughed over how one of the activists was pushed out.

A user disagrees with Climate Defiance (image via @BubbleBath on X)

A user makes a sarcastic comment (image via @Howlingmutant0 on X)

Another user comments on Climate Defiance org (image via @cdclement on X)

A user makes fun of a climate activist (image via @johnawkinsrwn on X)

Another user disagrees with Climate Defiance (image via @RealPatrickWebb on X)

Members of the Climate Defiance were present at the event to establish their stance against Manchin's role in the ongoing building of the natural gas pipeline, which is set to run across Manchin's home state into Southern Virginia and passes through the Appalachian Trail.

Along with the Climate Defiance, other environmental organizations, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, have spoken against the project, citing threats of soil erosion, gas leaks, poor water quality, and landslides.

However, as per Sen. Joe Manchin's Senate Web page, the project is believed to create more than 2,500 jobs, generate $50 million in tax revenue, and provide more than $175 million in royalties for landowners in West Virginia. It is also believed to significantly strengthen domestic energy production, lowering consumer costs in West Virginia and across the country."