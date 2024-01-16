“Your audience are teens!”: Kai Cenat gets slammed online after saying his content is not for kids

American online personality and streamer Kai Cenat, in his recent live stream, claimed that his Twitch content is not for kids. He also claimed that if children watch his broadcast, their parents should be held accountable.

"I don't know who thinks and believes that I make content for kids - but, you're dumb as sh*t if you think I'm making... the content that I make is for me and other grown a*s n*ggas, bro. If kids tune in, you've got to call their parents, gang. That ain't me!"

He also went on to say that he cannot be blamed for minors watching his content as his content has an 18+ warning:

"Click on my stream and see if it warns you to be 18+ to continue further watching. N*gga, I can call up my Twitch rep and say, 'Hey, can you please take off that warning from my sh*t?'"

After his announcement on his livestream went viral, many people went on to claim that no adults watch his content, with one netizen even specifically stating that his "audience are teens!"

Kai Cenat is well-known in the content creation industry. He is currently ranked as the fourth most popular on Twitch. In February 2023, the celebrated content creator became the number one streamer on Twitch.

Netizens call out Kai Cenat for claiming his content is not for kids

People on the internet had mixed reactions to Kai Cenat for saying that his content is not meant for children. While many explained that his content ideas, such as streaming video games, are meant for kids, others sympathized with Cenat and said that it's unfortunate when creators' content gets thrown into a box.

Some also pointed out that while Kai doesn't intend for his content to be watched by kids, a majority of his audience is underage.

In August 2023, Kai Cenat's planned giveaway of gaming gear created chaos when fans began rioting at Union Square, NYC.

Cenat was taken out of the square for his personal safety and was charged with inciting a riot, unlawful assembly, and riot, as per NBC News.

Cenat streams himself playing video games and hanging out with friends, which many people claim is content directed for children.