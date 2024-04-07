"Your nose is crooked, you're not symmetrical": Veteran model Molly Sims reveals being criticized for body while starting out

During an April 7 episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, Molly Sims revealed details from her early modeling days. The Veteran model revealed how photographers would ask her to move around, and when she finally asked if something was something wrong, they would say:

"Your nose is crooked. You're not symmetrical."

Molly added:

"And then, you know, 'Too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark.' I mean it was definitely a stressful time."

After being criticized for her looks, Molly Sims revealed that her relationship with food eventually changed, and she became too thin to fit into the model mold.

Molly Sims talks about the Heroin Chic era

During her early modeling days, Molly Sims had just dropped out of school at Vanderbilt. Back then, the 90s was known as the "heroin chic" era categorized by skinny and pale-skinned features, dark circles underneath the eyes, and a neglected physique. While talking about the era, Molly Sims said;

"I entered the modeling world, you know, the modeling world when it was Kate Moss. It was very anorexic. It was right after Christy (Turlington) and Cindy (Crawford), so it was that time of, like, Kate, where it was super skinny, super androgynous. So it was a little bit of weird time for me to enter."

While talking to Romper, Molly recalled comments she had heard in the past from agents, managers, and executives. She said:

"Your hair is too dark. Your hair is too light. You're too skinny. You're too fat. Your calves are too big. Can you have calf implants? You're too wide. You're too thin."

Molly also revealed that after dropping out of school, she initially struggled to find success because she didn't have that "one look." Molly then made appearances in Vogue Espana and Vogue France during the late 90s.

Exploring Molly Sims' modeling career

Born on May 25, 1973, in the small town of Murray, Kentucky, Molly Sims lived with her parents and older brother, Todd. Molly enrolled in a pre-law course at Vanderbilt University in Nashville after graduating from high school. She left the course in her sophomore year to pursue modeling.

Molly Sims modeling career explored (Instagram/@mollybsims)

While explaining how she got into the industry, Molly mentioned in her blog:

"A girlfriend who had done some modeling suggested I take pictures with a fashion photographer she's worked with in Memphis. It wasn't something I'd considered before; but the second she said it, I knew it was something I wanted to try."

Things moved quickly after the photoshoot, and Molly signed up at Next Model Management. Since then, she has appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Shape, Elle, Marie Claire, and many other magazines. She also had a regular feature in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues during the early 2000s.

Molly also landed a hosting gig on MTV's House of Style, with the show running in the 90s and early 2000s. While talking to Marie Claire, Sims said:

"'House of Style' changed my life. I literally had no experiene in front of a TV camera before, and there I was taking over for Rebecca Romjin. My exposure heightened instantly."

While talking to Health about her days of working with Sports Illustrated, Molly said that it was during this time she became unhealthily fixated on her eating habits:

"I would have never eaten an avocado 10 years ago if you paid me."

In 2002, she made an appearance on Moby's We Are All Made of Stars music video and later, took on the role of Delinda in NBC's Las Vegas. She was cast in several films including Starsky & Hutch, The Benchwarmers, and Yes Man.