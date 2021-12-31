Youth of May's Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si come together for 'Reincarnation Love'

After breaking the hearts of thousands on Youth of May, Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si are back together in a short-form drama eerily titled Reincarnation Love.

The two actors have shared the screen on several occasions previously. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si played siblings in Netflix's horror thriller mini-series Sweet Home. The duo then showed off their fiery chemistry in the heart wrenching romance drama Youth of May, which happens to be set in the same time period as the controversial Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer, Snowdrop.

Go Min Si and Lee Do Hyun star in 'Reincarnation Love', a drama that will release on January 3

On December 30, the respective agencies in charge of the actors announced that Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si will be sharing the screen once again in Reincarnation Love, a drama created in collaboration with pharmaceutical company "HK inno.N."

It is a time-loop romance drama depicting the first meeting of Jeon Sang Tae who went on a blind date as a substitute of a friend & his 'fateful woman' Kim Hwa Ni



The short drama has been described as a time loop romance, where Lee Do Hyun’s character Seon San Tae goes on a blind date, in place of his friend, and meets Kim Hwa Ni, played by Go Min Si. In Reincarnation Love, the duo will play college students. The show is also expected to pay tribute to several scenes from Youth of May.

cinematic parallels of youth of may & reincarnation love

The Teaser for 'Reincarnation Love' was also shared

While the full drama will be released on January 3 on HK inno.N’s YouTube channel, the production team has shared a teaser for Reincarnation Love, leaving expectations high.

The upcoming drama reportedly includes promotional content for the anti-hangover drink CONDITION.

The short teaser gives an insight into the fun chemistry and easy banter between Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si’s characters, as they meet for the very first time. In a drastic shift from playing Korean youth in the 80s in Youth of May, the pair take on the mantle of college students in 2021, as part of Korea's MZ generation.

The teaser opens with, “Is there a day you want to turn back?”, after which there is a montage of sweet and funny interactions between the pair, starting from the first time they meet at the blind date.

The tone then changes, with a phone screen then showing the text, “Would you like to reset your CONDITION and start that day over again?” with options to select “yes” or “no.” The teaser ends on an ominous note, with the voiceover saying, “Make sure to take good care of your CONDITION, because your fate might change.”

this drama will be a gift-like to all youth of may fans who wanted a happy ending for myungheetae 😭😭

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun is currently busy with the ongoing tVn drama Melancholia, where he plays math prodigy Baek Seung Yoo. Go Min Si last appeared on tVn’s Jirisan, along with Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon.

