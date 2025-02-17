YouTuber Melanie King alleges Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took down her TikTok video after she criticized her for taking over projects

YouTuber Melanie King has accused A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds of taking down one of her TikTok videos criticizing the actress amid the couple's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

For the unversed, Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024 for s*xual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against her during the shoot and promotion of It Ends With Us. Following this, Baldoni countersued the couple for defamation in January 2025.

On February 16, Melanie King took to X to claim that Lively and Reynolds allegedly deleted one of her videos where she criticized the actress for supposedly taking over projects. This came after Lively's 2022 Forbes Women's Summit interview, where she talked about wanting "authorship" over her projects "in order to feel fulfilled," resurfaced amid the recent controversy.

King claimed the video, which allegedly amassed over two million views on TikTok in three days, was being silenced by Lively and Reynolds.

"I think Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took down my video after I exposed her in this video. TikTok removed it for bullying and harassment; it had over 2 million views in 3 days. Other creators experienced the same. They're silencing critics, similar to Justin Baldoni," King wrote on X.

What did Blake Lively say in the Forbes Women's Summit interview?

Blake Lively's 2022 Forbes Women's Summit interview resurfaced on X amid her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. In his lawsuit, Baldoni accused the actress of "steamrolling" him on set and making changes to the script, among other allegations. In the resurfaced 2022 Forbes Summit interview, Lively expressed her desire to have more authorship over her projects, adding:

"I also knew, like, that wasn't fulfilling for me, that I wanted to be a part of the storytelling, that I wanted to be part of the narrative, whether that be in the writing, in the costume design, in creating the character."

She also explained how she approached each project to make it “seem like I'm just there to be the actor and ready to get the gig” before revealing she wished to collaborate with the writers or directors to have more authorship in the project.

"Yet when I went in the meetings, I would just seem like I'm just there to be the actor and ready to get the gig, I wouldn't reveal that I actually need to have authorship in order to feel fulfilled," Blake Lively added.

Blake Lively also said that while some writers and directors were open to collaborating with her, others were not as welcoming, claiming they resented it. She also claimed some people felt the maneuver was a "rug pull," adding that it was a "really strange position to be in."

Blake Lively encountered harsh criticism from many netizens after the interview resurfaced on social media amid her lawsuit with Baldoni. Melanie King was one of the many who criticized the actress, calling her "dumb" and claiming she "told on herself" with her interview.

"Blake Lively is dumb, and I mean, really dumb, she has told on herself so many times and people digging up old videos. Take a listen to her and she explains at this Forbes Women's Summit about how she likes to come in essentially like a Trojan Horse and take over a project," King said in the allegedly deleted video.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is ongoing at the time of this article, with the trial set for March 2026. Meanwhile, Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance following the controversy during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special on February 16.

