Zelenskyy Lego figures by Citizen Brick sell out in record fashion, help raise $145,000 for Ukraine

Custom Lego maker firm Citizen Brick raised $145,000 for Ukrainian refugees by selling a limited edition figurine of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Chicago-based firm targeted $100,000 for the charity organization Direct Relief.

In their first round of the fundraiser, Citizen Brick fetched over $16,000, which was donated to Direct Relief for sending medical aid to Ukrainian refugees. However, after massive interest from followers on their social media, the toymaker decided to bring in another batch.

Molotov Cocktails Lego piece (Image via Citizen Bricks)

The second batch reportedly raised over $145,000 for the humanitarian cause. However, Citizen Brick also mentioned that they would not be able to manufacture more pieces owing to lack of supply. Thus, the firm urged its followers to directly contribute to any fundraisers to help the Ukrainians in need.

What did the Zelenskyy Lego figures sell for?

Citizen Brick’s Lego figure was part of their minifig series. As per reports, the figures sold for $100 each. The firm claimed that the figures sold out within 24 hours of launch in both runs of the Lego figures.

In their Instagram post, the firm revealed that the initial sale began on March 5. However, after massive interest in the product, Citizen Brick brought back the figures on March 17. Following the drop, sales surpassed $145,388 within 24 hours. In one Instagram post, the firm mentioned,

“Our hopes are to raise $100,000, all of which will be donated to @directrelief to support their efforts in providing medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees.”

Details and design of the piece

The minifig fig was based on President Zelenskyy’s Ukrainian military-based uniform, which he sported in a few social-media videos addressing his people amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Lego piece also showcased the character in fairly accurate detail in the figure’s facia with Zelenskyy’s distinctive beard stubble.

Furthermore, Citizen Brick sold the optional extra flaming Molotov cocktails with the Ukrainian flag. The extra was being sold at $5 each. Meanwhile, for the UK buyers, the primary figure cost around $120 with shipping. While the boutique custom Lego maker has donated the proceeds from the sale, as per the original Lego Group, decided to spend $16.5 million to help provide aid to affected Ukrainians.

