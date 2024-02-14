Zendaya wears Alaia’s La Robe Spirale dress for Dune Part 2 premiere, fans applaud: “Perfection as always”

During the premiere of Dune Part 2, Zendaya became the focal point of attention as she wore Alaia’s La Robe Spirale dress. With an enthralling white cut-out dress, the actress not only demonstrated her inclination towards fashion-forwardness but also her effortless capacity to personify the dress’s aura of sophistication and elegance.

The dress, crafted with a futuristic aesthetic in mind, spirals around the figure, fusing modern style with cutting-edge design. Zendaya’s sculpted physique was highlighted by the daring side slit and asymmetrical skirt, which functioned as a bold fashion statement.

Included in the fall 2024 runway collection by Pieter Mulier, the dress was an ideal selection for the event, showcasing Zendaya’s penchant for choosing avant-garde ensembles that exude impeccable style. By accessorizing it with Louboutin pumps featuring pointed toes and minimal jewelry, she facilitated the couture item’s prominence while opting for a makeup look that accentuated her inherent beauty.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts expressed their admiration for Zendaya's look, with many taking to social media to applaud her choice.

Fans react to Zendaya's look at Dune Part 2 premiere (Image via Instagram/@maisonalaia)

Zendaya's Alaia’s La Robe Spirale dress to Dune Part 2 premiere wins the internet

The internet loved Zendaya wearing Alaia’s La Robe Spirale dress. Fans expressed their admiration with comments such as “Perfection,” “Spiraling just looking at it,” and “Only Zendaya can pull off such a look.” Others remarked on the beauty of the dress with words like “So pretty” and “Stunning.”

The collective response highlighted the unique appeal of Zendaya’s fashion choice at the Dune Part 2 premiere. Comments like “Love it, Law never disappoints” also acknowledged the role of her stylist, Law Roach, in curating such a memorable ensemble.

Fans and fashion critics all praise her for being able to combine high fashion with her style. This shows how much of an impact she still has on the fashion world.

