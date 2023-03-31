NF Hope Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

This year, NF will embark on a brand new tour titled the Hope Tour 2023, which will hit venues across North America and Europe from July 12 through October 15, 2023.

The rapper announced the tour, which will also feature performances by Cordae, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Fans can access the pre-sale for North American shows by registering for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program by April 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm ET. General tickets for the tour will go on sale on April 7, 2023.

For other shows, pre-order the album Hope from the NF store by April 4, 2023, at 16.00 BST to receive access to presale codes. Ticket prices for the tour have not been announced yet.

Cordae to join NF on tour

Joining NF as a special guest on the tour will be American rapper Cordae Amari Dunston, better known by his stage mononym Cordae, who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, The Lost Boy, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 12 on the Canadian album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

US and Canada dates and venues:

July 12, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

July 14, 2023 — Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

July 15, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

July 16, 2023 — Lincoln, Nebraska — Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 18, 2023 — Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

July 20, 2023 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

July 21, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena

July 22, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Liacouras Center

July 24, 2023 — Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 25, 2023 — Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

July 26, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

July 28, 2023 — Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena

July 29, 2023 — Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena

July 31, 2023 — North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena

August 1, 2023 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

August 2, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

August 4, 2023 — Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena

August 5, 2023 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

August 6, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 8, 2023 — Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 9, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at WAMU Theater

August 11, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

August 12, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

August 23, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

August 25, 2023 — Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

August 26, 2023 — Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

August 27, 2023 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre

August 29, 2023 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

September 1, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

September 2, 2023 — Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

September 3, 2023 — Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell

UK and Europe dates and venues:

September 23, 2023 — Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

September 24, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland, at Halle 622

September 26, 2023 — Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer

September 27, 2023 — Munich, Germany, at Zenith

September 29, 2023 — Düsseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

September 30, 2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

October 1, 2023 — Paris, France, at L’Olympia

October 3, 2023 — Frankfurt, Germany, at Jahrhunderthalle

October 5, 2023 — Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

October 6, 2023 — Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 8, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

October 10, 2023 — Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 11, 2023 — Glasgow, UK, at O2 Academy

October 12, 2023 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

October 14, 2023 — Cardiff, UK, at Great Hall

October 15, 2023 — London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

Tracing NF and his music career

Nathan John Feuerstein, better known by his stage name NF, was born on March 30, 1991, in Gladwin, Michigan. NF started his career with the self-released album Moments, under the name Nathan Feuerstein.

The rapper made his major label debut with the album Mansion, which was released on March 31, 2015, following his signing with Capitol Christian Music Group. It peaked at number 62 on the Billboard 200 album list, indicating a modest level of success for the album.

NF achieved critical acclaim with his third major studio album, Perception, which was released on October 6, 2017. The album reached its peak position as the number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Poll : 0 votes