NF Hope Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

This year, NF will embark on a brand new tour titled the Hope Tour 2023, which will hit venues across North America and Europe from July 12 through October 15, 2023.
The rapper announced the tour, which will also feature performances by Cordae, via a post on his official Instagram page:
Fans can access the pre-sale for North American shows by registering for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program by April 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm ET. General tickets for the tour will go on sale on April 7, 2023.
For other shows, pre-order the album Hope from the NF store by April 4, 2023, at 16.00 BST to receive access to presale codes. Ticket prices for the tour have not been announced yet.
Cordae to join NF on tour
Joining NF as a special guest on the tour will be American rapper Cordae Amari Dunston, better known by his stage mononym Cordae, who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, The Lost Boy, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 12 on the Canadian album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
US and Canada dates and venues:
- July 12, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- July 14, 2023 — Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena
- July 15, 2023 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center
- July 16, 2023 — Lincoln, Nebraska — Pinnacle Bank Arena
- July 18, 2023 — Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
- July 20, 2023 — Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
- July 21, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena
- July 22, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Liacouras Center
- July 24, 2023 — Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- July 25, 2023 — Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
- July 26, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- July 28, 2023 — Orlando, Florida, at Addition Financial Arena
- July 29, 2023 — Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena
- July 31, 2023 — North Little Rock, Arkansas, at Simmons Bank Arena
- August 1, 2023 — Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- August 2, 2023 — Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
- August 4, 2023 — Glendale, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena
- August 5, 2023 — Anaheim, California, at Honda Center
- August 6, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- August 8, 2023 — Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- August 9, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at WAMU Theater
- August 11, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
- August 12, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- August 23, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- August 25, 2023 — Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
- August 26, 2023 — Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
- August 27, 2023 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
- August 29, 2023 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
- September 1, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
- September 2, 2023 — Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre
- September 3, 2023 — Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
UK and Europe dates and venues:
- September 23, 2023 — Milan, Italy, at Fabrique
- September 24, 2023 — Zurich, Switzerland, at Halle 622
- September 26, 2023 — Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer
- September 27, 2023 — Munich, Germany, at Zenith
- September 29, 2023 — Düsseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- September 30, 2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live
- October 1, 2023 — Paris, France, at L’Olympia
- October 3, 2023 — Frankfurt, Germany, at Jahrhunderthalle
- October 5, 2023 — Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle
- October 6, 2023 — Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling-Halle
- October 8, 2023 — Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- October 10, 2023 — Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse
- October 11, 2023 — Glasgow, UK, at O2 Academy
- October 12, 2023 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre
- October 14, 2023 — Cardiff, UK, at Great Hall
- October 15, 2023 — London, UK, at Eventim Apollo
Tracing NF and his music career
Nathan John Feuerstein, better known by his stage name NF, was born on March 30, 1991, in Gladwin, Michigan. NF started his career with the self-released album Moments, under the name Nathan Feuerstein.
The rapper made his major label debut with the album Mansion, which was released on March 31, 2015, following his signing with Capitol Christian Music Group. It peaked at number 62 on the Billboard 200 album list, indicating a modest level of success for the album.
NF achieved critical acclaim with his third major studio album, Perception, which was released on October 6, 2017. The album reached its peak position as the number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart.