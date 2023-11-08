NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The latest NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection is on the horizon, bringing with it a fresh wave of streetwear essentials. This collaboration between the iconic streetwear pioneer NIGO and the internationally renowned artist KAWS, real names Tomoaki Nagao and Brian Donnelly, respectively, fuses fashion with art, manifesting in wearable pieces that double as collectible art

The collection includes a variety of apparel and accessories, each featuring distinctive animal-themed motifs. As the fifth installment of the “KAWS MADE” series, this collection continues the creative partnership between NIGO and KAWS, both of whom are celebrated for their influence on street fashion and contemporary art.

The range includes items like a denim work jacket and pants, coverall jackets and shirts with an animal pattern, cozy sweatshirts, multiple hoodies, and an array of graphic t-shirts, each piece offering a unique sartorial expression.

The NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection will make its debut on November 11th. This launch coincides with the HUMAN MADE pop-up store event in New York City, where exclusive “NEW YORK MADE” tees will be up for grabs at $120 apiece.

The broader collection will be available at the “OTSUMO PLAZA” store in Aoyama, Tokyo, at the NYC pop-up, and on HUMAN MADE’s official website. The items are priced from $22 to $416 but do keep in mind that regional prices may vary.

NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection will be available from November 11

Each piece within the NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection brings something special, starting with the denim work jacket and pants. These items are ideal for those looking to infuse their wardrobe with a touch of artistic flair and utilitarian function.

Animal-Patterned Wear

The animal-patterned coverall jacket and shirt are standout items in the collection. They showcase the blend of NIGO's streetwear sensibilities with KAWS’s iconic visual language. These pieces are not just clothing pieces but conversation starters, perfect for someone with an appreciation for the avant-garde.

Hoodies and Graphic Tees

The hoodies and graphic tees feature bold graphics and the recognizable touch of KAWS’s designs, offering fans a comfortable yet chic way to showcase their affinity for this unique artistic collaboration.

The tees, in particular, are expected to be in high demand, given their limited availability.

No collection is complete without accessories, and the NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection includes an array of them, such as an animal-patterned bandana, tote bags, and a decorative pin set. These accessories allow for a full head-to-toe ensemble or can serve as a subtle nod to the collaboration when paired with other pieces.

NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection (Image via Human Made)

The NIGO x KAWS “KAWS MADE” collection is a must-have for those who champion the cross-section of contemporary art and street fashion.

With the release date scheduled for November 11, interested buyers should prepare to secure their favorite items from the OTSUMO PLAZA, the HUMAN MADE pop-up in New York, or the official HUMAN MADE website.

As with all limited releases, swift action will be necessary to secure these coveted pieces. Whether a person is after the statement-making outerwear or the striking accessories, this collection offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of this collaborative legacy.