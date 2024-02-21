Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule: Everything we know so far 

For Summer 2024, the Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule is returning in full force. Both outdoor explorers and Nike lovers are getting excited about its relaunch. The Rufus model, which debuted in 2001, is praised for its exceptional fusion of tough style and comfort. Its design prioritizes functionality over elegance in order to meet the demands of outdoor activities.

Performance and street-ready style have always been combined masterfully by Nike in their ACG (All Conditions Gear) brand. This also applies to the Rufus mule. Anticipated to make a comeback, it promises improvements in line with contemporary footwear technology while maintaining its original attractiveness. This new offering promises to raise the bar for outdoor footwear by combining style and endurance.

According to SBD, the Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule is going to release on May 1, 2024. The mules will be sold both in-person and online at Nike.com by a few chosen Nike Sportswear retailers. It will retail for $110 and will be available in men's sizes. Thanks to its adaptable design and highly anticipated colorways, this launch is projected to captivate the interest of both seasoned Nike ACG enthusiasts and those who are new to the series.

Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule is both sturdy and lightweight

Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule (Image via Twitter/@dopekiksyo)

The Limestone suede upper of Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule clog is luxurious. The clog is made of sturdy and lightweight materials. The timeless style is redesigned to reflect current fashions without sacrificing its allure.

The classic "All Conditions Gear" tagline inside and a debossed Swoosh on the side highlight Nike's dedication to performance and excellence.

To enhance comfort and longevity, Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule has a robust Black foam midsole. This has a rubber outsole made of limestone, which is ideal for outdoor activities. These characteristics guarantee that the mule is both fashionable and tough, able to handle any surface.

Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule (Image via Twitter/@ComplexSneakers)

Fashion lovers should mark their calendars on May 1, 2024 as the mules are releasing on that particular day. This sneaker, which costs $110, is perfect for the avid outdoorsman's closet. Durability for outdoor activities and Nike's distinctive style come together in this shoe. Several Nike Sportswear stores and Nike.com will carry it in men's sizes.

The ACG series stands for All Conditions Gear. The series was launched in the late 1980s. The outdoor enthusiasts now have some options for clothing and footwear that can endure a variety of weather conditions.

Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule (Image via Twitter/@ComplexSneakers)

Nike ACG ensures that every piece works in any situation by fusing cutting-edge technology with sturdy materials. ACG has established a reputation for having eye-catching hues, practical designs, and the ability to move with ease from urban streets to rough terrain.

The Rufus model's resurgence under the Nike ACG brand is a positive development for outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate both fashion and utility. On both fronts, the Nike ACG Rufus “Limestone” mule is expected to perform.

It's going to be a summertime favorite thanks to its stylish design, comfy fit, and strong build. This product upholds Nike ACG's heritage of producing top-notch apparel for any situation while also honoring its legacy.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE