Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Fans have been waiting for the latest version of Nike's unique Air Force 1 Low. To end that wait, with a bold monarch orange color palette, Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" will be released in Summer Spring 2023.

The new Air Force 1 model will be available in men's sizes at $130. Check out the official Nike shopping site to purchase this latest model and other exclusive sneaker retailers. The new pairs of Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" will be available in both physical and online stores.

This summer, orange will be your new white with Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch"

Close-up profiles of Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" (Image via Sportskeeda)

White Nike sneakers have always been a favorite for all sneakerheads. This summer, with the new Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch," orange will be the new white.

The new launch of this Air Force 1 Low model is part of Nike's AF1's Summer 2023 line-up. With its traditional sneaker structure and classic white Swoosh, Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" would exude the perfect Summer-Spring vibe.

The classic leather paneling is paired with a ballistic nylon base that is quite versatile and looks aesthetic with the bold monarch orange. This Nike sneaker model has complementary laces that help to tie it all together, and a contrast of Swoosh runs through both the medial and the lateral sidewalls.

The iconic Nike Air Force 1 boasts of several designs like Nike Air, Force, White-on-White, Flave, Uptown, and Coke White. It all started in 1979.

While presenting the history of Air Force 1, GOAT said,

"The story begins with Frank Rudy, a NASA aeronautical engineer who approached Nike with the idea of a cushioning system that used inert gas encapsulated inside a plastic “bubble.” Enter Nike Air. The first shoe to use the innovative technology and bear its futuristic name was the Nike Air Tailwind, a 1979 runner available to this day."

Nike Air Force 1 first debuted in 1982 as a mid-top model with an ankle strap and a low-top model the following year. The Air Force 1 was groundbreaking not just because it was the first basketball sneaker to incorporate air cushioning but also because of its characteristic ring design on the outsole tread, which was meant to serve as a pivot point for players.

Till date, Air Force 1 has maintained its reputation by being one of the most demaned sneakers from Nike. The GOAT further describes,

"Nike understood the shoe’s cultural importance and began gifting ultra-special, record-label editions to proponents of the Air Force 1, issuing special colorways to Fat Joe, Young Jeezy and others, the most recognizable of which is the white-on-white Roc-a-Fella Air Force 1."

It has been more than 40 years, and Nike is still reimagining Air Force 1 as per the trends and with complete success. Whether in classic white or other aesthetically pleasing color combinations, Nike Air Force 1 never ceases to amaze us.

Now, it's just a matter of time before Nike Air Force 1 Low Nylon "Monarch" will be available in stores. Let's look forward to acing this summer fashion with monarch orange.

