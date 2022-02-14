Nike Air Griffey Max 1 sneakers: Where to buy, price and more about the latest Aqua colorway

Nike introduced its latest Air Griffey Max 1, which is modified and recreated with “Aqua” colorway treatment.

The activewear powerhouse designed the shoes to mimic the palette of the American professional baseball team, Seattle Mariners, as Ken Griffey Jr. spent his maximum years playing with the team.

In September last year, the brand debuted an edition produced in a similar colorway. The earlier “Freshwater” version of Air Griffey Max 1 had only a sparse involvement of the aqua hue.

Ken Griffey Jr. has been a part of Major League Baseball (MLB) for 22 years. He played as an outfielder and was admitted to the hall of fame in 2016. The same year, he introduced his signature sneakers.

Griffey, who was once picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 1987 MLB draft, now owns a considerable stake in the same team since 2021. Although he got his first break with the Mariners in his career, the player also devoted a few years to the Cincinnati Reds and played for the Chicago White Sox.

In 2009, the player went back to the Seattle Mariners before retiring in the subsequent year.

All about Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Aqua colorway: Price and more

The latest aqua sneakers are priced at $170 USD. Those who desire one can have a closer look at the pair by visiting Nike’s official website. The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Aqua” will arrive soon in the coming weeks and will be available for purchase from select retailers and Nike web store.

Drawn on the lines of previous editions, the latest version of the sneaker blends the Seattle Mariners colorway essentially with “Aqua” overlays.

The shoes are complimented with a white base on both sides. A black ankle strap, embossed with “Nike” over it, is further detailed with number “24,” which is engraved in white and placed next to a contrasting red swoosh.

The limited edition footwear is decorated with pops of white on the laces. In addition, the vertical red and white swooshes are embroidered on the heel. The white meandering midsole showcases crevices filled with air units. Last but not least, the outsole is kept all black.

Rounding out the shoe is the perfect piece for all Ken Griffey Jr. admirers and baseball fans with aqua hints all over it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul