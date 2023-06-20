Nike Air Huarache Runner "Light Smoke Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Huarache is a Tinker Hatfield design masterpiece that has earned recognition for its unique style and construction in the hall of fame for sneakers. In order to create the new Air Huarache Runner design for summer, Nike decided to give the Air Huarache a new look by incorporating traditional materials into the design. The model will soon make its premiere in "Light Smoke Grey."

According to reliable sneaker news source Sole Retriever, the recently revealed Nike Air Huarache Runner "Light Smoke Grey" colorway will debut on July 6, 2023. The suggested retail price for these pairs will be $140 USD. Fans and other interested buyers can find these pairs on Nike's website and in physical stores, as well as in partner retail outlets.

Nike Air Huarache Runner "Light Smoke Grey" shoes are finished with Violet Dust accents all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Finishline)

Although the Nike Huarache shoe line was introduced in 1991, no shoe line can match its everlasting appeal. Huarache was created by Tinker Hatfield, one of Nike's top shoe designers since 1981.

Since their launch three decades ago, Nike Air Huaraches have remained distinctive. The shoe was designed after a type of Native American sandal rather than any other basketball or racing shoe. When they first came out, the sneakers were emblazoned with the slogan "Have You Hugged Your Foot Today?" This is because the Huarache is constructed with a unique blend of snug-fitting neoprene and spandex socks, making it stand out from the crowd.

The shoe has consistently upheld a straightforward, understated branding aesthetic that subtly represents pure performance footwear. The Huarache shoe line originally consisted of a straightforward all-purpose shoe, but it has since expanded to include international, cross-trainer, hoop shoe, Triax, and racer styles. Several well-known athletes, most notably Kobe Bryant and Olympic gold winner Michael Johnson, have promoted the shoes from time to time.

The Nike Air Huarache Runner style also belongs to this family. And for 2023, the brand has dressed the silhouette in the "Light Smoke Grey".

The updated Nike Air Huarache employs mesh, leather, and suede as well as features a more conventional design. The mudguard, eyestays, and midfoot panel are embellished with black suede overlays, and the rest of the outer is made up of smoke-gray mesh and tumbled leather. The classic neoprene around the tongue and vamp has been kept and embellished in a matching gray tone.

The toe, heel counter, and midfoot are all decorated with miniature Swooshes. The history of the sneaker is further honored by a TPU layer on the heel. The logo displayed on the tongue is berry-hued, adding a pop of color to the otherwise monochromatic design.

Underneath, a typical white Huarache foam midsole promises that the look doesn't sacrifice comfort. A nice gum outer sole unit completes the overall design.

Sneakerheads are encouraged to keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Huarache Runner "Light Smoke Grey" shoes, expected to release shortly. They are advised to sign up on the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app in order to receive timely updates regarding the pair.

