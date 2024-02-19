Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers are highly anticipated in the sneaker community. This is NBA star Devin Booker's first Nike Basketball signature shoe. These sneakers, which will make their NBA debut in 2023–24, mark a significant achievement for Booker and Nike. They merge human storytelling with performance technology.

The story of Devin Booker's development from a young, gifted player to an NBA star is widely known. His narrative is expanded by this collaboration with Nike to introduce the Nike Book 1 "Mirage V2" sneakers.

These sneakers have components that represent Booker's journey and dedication to success on the basketball court, in addition to style and performance.

According to SBD, the Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers are slated for release in February 2024 and will be sold on Nike.com and at a few select Nike Basketball shops.

They will cost $140 and will be available in men's sizes. Among the few colorways that will be available is the "Ashen Slate" colorway found in this release.

Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers will be available at $140

The Nike Book 1 "Mirage V2" sneakers feature a sophisticated color palette of Football Grey, Safety Orange, Light Carbon, and Summit White.

The upper features soft materials and nubuck overlays for further comfort and durability. Breathability is improved by perforations around the ankle collar, and a soft nylon inside ensures a comfortable fit.

Security Orange embellishments add a striking splash of color, especially the tongue's "Book" marking. This gives the sneakers a distinctive touch by mirroring the pattern on the insole.

Meaningful digits, including Booker's jersey number and the zip codes for Grand Rapids and Phoenix, are incorporated into the shoe's inner barcode. The tongue tag has a personal touch with the family initials.

Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@KicksFinder)

The sneakers have Booker's birth year, "96," on the heel tab, and the shoe's name is referenced with the "Chapter One" spine. The shoe has a white midsole with an Air Zoom unit, Cushion 2.0 foam, and a midfoot shank for performance.

The outstanding traction provided by the semi-translucent outsole completes the design.

In February 2024, the Nike Book 1 sneakers will be available for purchase. "Ashen Slate" will be one of the initial colorways. Fans and sneakerheads alike are anticipating this introduction, as it offers a special combination of performance, comfort, and style. There will probably be more anticipated colorways in the future, giving fans and collectors even more options.

Nike's inventive approach to basketball sneakers is demonstrated by the Nike Book series. Athletes can now use this series as a platform to share their stories through performance elements and design.

Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@KicksFinder)

Since the release of the sneakers, the line has developed, fusing cutting-edge technology with autobiographical elements to produce footwear that appeals to both players and fans.

Beyond merely being a pair of shoes, the Nike Book 1 “Mirage V2” sneakers honor Devin Booker's career and represent his collaboration with the brand. Sneakerheads who want to own a piece of basketball history should consider buying these sneakers.