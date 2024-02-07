Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers are an exceptional combination of fashion and ease of wear. Interest has been piqued among sneaker enthusiasts since their introduction to the market.

Rattan, Gorge Green, Sail, and Dark Driftwood have been included in the design to create a novel appearance. By integrating this color scheme, the renowned Nike Dunk Low series achieves a more organic appearance.

A history is associated with both street culture and athletics with the Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers. The Dunk Low series has stood the test of time, as have shoe collections around the world. Its position in Nike's lineup reflects its evolution from a basketball shoe to a streetwear classic. The earthy tones add to the "Rattan" edition's history.

The Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers gained significant fan interest shortly after their initial release in the fall of 2022. The House of Heat reports that the restocking date is February 27, 2024, which heightens the anticipation.

These sought-after sneakers are priced at $115. They will be available on Nike.com. For those who were unable to obtain a pair initially, this release provides an opportunity to do so.

Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers are returning at $115

Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers (Image via Instagram/@cop.em)

The Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers showcase a full leather upper, which ensures durability and style. The color combination, which includes Rattan and Gorge Green, accented with Sail and Dark Driftwood, is visually appealing. The Gorge Green Swooshes add a splash of color and perfectly complement the sneaker's earthy base.

Perforations at the forefoot enhance breathability. A crossed lacing system adds a unique touch to the classic silhouette. The outsole's linear pattern ensures good traction. Stitching throughout the sneaker highlights Nike's attention to detail.

The light tan leather uppers set a subtle backdrop. They are contrasted by darker tan overlays. Deep green Swoosh overlays add vibrancy. This contrast maintains the sneaker's classic look. The nylon tongues and green liners follow the tan theme, enriching the design.

Bright white branding and crisp midsoles offer a clean break from the earthy tones. Flat laces in a subtle sail shade and chocolate brown insoles complete the design. Every detail contributes to the sneaker's overall appeal.

It's certainly a piece of great news for every sneakerhead that the Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers will be available again.

The Dunk Low series has a rich history. It started as a basketball shoe in the 1980s and over time, it transitioned into a symbol of street culture. Its versatility and wide range of colorways have solidified its place in sneaker history. The "Rattan" edition continues this tradition, blending style with Nike's storied heritage.

The Nike Dunk Low "Rattan" sneakers are a must-have. Their design, color scheme, and history make them a standout addition to any collection. With the restock approaching, now is the time to prepare. These sneakers provide a perfect blend of style, comfort, and affordability, which every fashion enthusiast would appreciate.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.