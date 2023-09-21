Nike Interact Run "Black" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has once again unveiled another sneaker project with the Interact Run, and the futuristic features of the latest model have left a lot of sneaker lovers eager to get their hands on a pair or two. The Interact Run is a welcome addition to the running shoe family and promises to garner fans worldwide because of its elements of sustainability.

The unique and smart features of the shoes make it a worthy investment for any athlete. With one of the best sneaker laboratories in the world, the Swoosh brand has continued to cater to fitness enthusiasts' health and aesthetic needs.

A Closer Look at the Interact Black Run (Image via Nike)

Although there is no information on the official release date, word on the streets is that the latest product from the Swoosh brand will be dropping soon. The price of the Interact Run black is fixed at $85.

The Nike Interact Run, boasting a "Triple Black" treatment, is what every runner needs

The Interact Run is footwear that offers the sports community a diverse range of high-class performances. This latest addition to the footwear line further exemplifies the shoe giant's commitment to consistently deliver cutting-edge technology.

The Interact Run was made with sustainability in mind, and it now debuts with a "Triple Black" treatment, which carries crisp white QR codes that take the wearer to the brand's online sustainability page.

The Interact Run features a QR code that refers the user to the sustainability page. (Image via Nike)

Nike has taken a page from Jun Takahashi’s book by mimicking the swooping heel that is peculiar to the Undercover sneakers. The Interact Run makes use of the brand’s signature construction of the running shoes sole but takes the design a step further by giving the Interact Run's outsoles a very distinctive glaze.

Contrasting the sleek sole unit, the upper part of the footwear uses a distinctively stitched embroidery pattern that reminds one of the React Phantom Run Flyknit 2.

A closer look at the Interact black run (Image via Nike)

When placed side by side, it can be seen that the Interact Run sneakers are a more technologically advanced version of the React Run family, which makes them better running shoes than the older react run sneakers.

Further, unlike the React Infinity Run that was designed with the intention of reducing running injury, the Interact Run combines the features of the original react run family with a sleeker and more modern facade, while bearing in mind sustainable fashion.

In brief, about the history of the sportswear label

The Interact Run is a sleeker and more advanced version of the React running shoes (Image via Nike)

As the shoe giant continues to churn out a diverse range of footwear, catering to the individualistic preferences of its consumers, a lot of people might have forgotten that Nike started out as a running shoe company.

In the early 1960’s, Phil Knight, the co-founder and chairman Emeritus of the swoosh brand, collected a loan from his father, and using the back of his car, began importing shoes from Asics, a company that deals with Japanese Onitsuka shoes.

In 1964, when Phil partnered with his former coach, Bill Bowerman, and Blue ribbon sports, that was when the precursor to the swoosh brand was born. As the relationship with Asics became trickier, Phil and his partners began to develop their very own shoe designs.

His track coach, Bill Bowerman, had been tinkering with the designs of his athletes’ shoes for a long time, and so 1967 Cortez, the first official Bowerman engineered design was soon born. The iconic brand has since gone on to create masterful designs that keep athletes, and sneakerheads in general, coming back for more.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Interact Run sneakers.