Nike Kids Dunk Low “Dance” sneakers: Where to get, price, and other details explored 

The Nike brand prides itself on being able to cater to the fashion needs of every sneakerhead. In this regard, the Kids Dunk Low "Dance'" has been teased for release to celebrate kids who appreciate the flow of music and express it through movement. The colorful shoes are an embodiment of youth and the vitality that kids know how to portray.

The Dunk Low collection for kids drops on January 28, 2024, and will be available both in-store and online at select retail outlets and on the shoe giant's website. The price ranges from $60 for toddler sizes to $75 for preschool sizes and $95 for grade school sizes.

A closer look at the Kids Nike Dunk Low "Dance"

A closer look at the Kids Dunk Low “Dance” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Debuting in an energetic multicolor scheme, this variant of the iconic Dunk Low is sure to be kids' favorite. These kids shoes are an impressive mix of mismatched colors on a white and black background.

Elements of the light blue color can be seen on the midfoot, mudguard, waist, and even the laces. The soles are bathed in an eye-catching mix of brown, black, and blue that adds to the sneaker's overall colorful appeal.

The Swoosh logo in pink, placed on a red unit on the tongue, creates an artful contrast. The dynamism of the shoes is further punctuated by the flashes of pink seen around the Swoosh design.

A closer look at the tongue of the Kids Dunk Low “Dance” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The shoes are not just pretty. They are functional as the 3M reflective panels adorning the toebox, Swoosh, and heel overlays serve as some form of safety measure to enhance the visibility of the kids wearing them.

The Kids Dunk Low “Dance” sneakers in the dark (Image via Nike)

The upper layer of the shoes is given a finishing touch with a sprinkling of the color orange on the tongue and heel tab.

Underneath, the shoes are not left out of the fun display, as they are separated into two colors-yellow and light blue, with a design reminiscent of the Yin-Yang symbol.

A closer look at the Kids Dunk Low “Dance” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh emblem is in a bright yellow and the shoe base is composed of a black rubber midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

Other Nike Dunk sneakers for kids that might interest you

The shoe giant has been making Dunk sneakers for kids for quite a while now and boasts an extensive collection of popular sneakers. This collection includes the Dunk Low "Black/White," available on the brand's website for $103, the new season Dunk Low "Triple Pink" sneakers with a price tag of $109, the Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers available for $ 113, the Dunk Low "Pure Platinum" sneakers for $119, and the Dunk Low "Active Fuschia" available for $136.

A collage of other Dunks for kids (Image via Nike)

The Dunk Low "Dance" already looks promising with its modern aesthetic. Little sneakerheads are going to have a lot of fun styling them to suit their personalities. Stay tuned for more updates on the sneakers.