Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson shoes: Price, where to buy and more details explored

At the start of 2022, Nike surprised The Simpsons fans by announcing a reinterpretation of their highly-coveted SB Dunk Low in Bart Simpson-inspired hues. Fans have been waiting months for the formal release of these shoes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson sneakers are now finally ready to hit the shelves on May 11. Each pair will cost $100.

The playful kicks will be available for purchase on Nike's e-commerce website.

Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson shoes perfectly encapsulate the fictional character

Nike’s SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson is ready for release (Image via Sportskeeda)

This isn't the first time that Nike is releasing Simpsons-themed sneakers. The sportswear label first released the Simpsons-inspired Dunk Low "Homer" in 2004. This was followed by the Dunk High "Marge" in 2008. Each pair's color scheme was inspired by its namesake's attire.

The upcoming shoes feature premium suede and leather construction. All the colors of the shoes - red, yellow, and blue - are a nod to the jovial Bart.

The perforated yellow toe boxes are beautifully contoured with red suedes that extend upwards for eyestays and medial sides. The yellow tongues are placed adjacent to the eyestays.

The tongues are further adorned with bright red laces. They are also embellished with classic Nike SB Dunk branding in red and white.

The cushy tongues and collars of the shoes are detailed with blue color on the inside. The staple swooshes are added to the lateral sides that run behind and unite with Nike’s branding on the heels.

In addition to the white swooshes, similar white midsoles are employed to highlight the sneakers. The blue rubber outsoles finish the look.

Other upcoming Dunk releases by Nike

Nike is also gearing up for the release of two new Dunk Lows in May 2022. The first is the “Cider” colorway, while the second is Next Nature “Medium Olive.” Both will have their global release on May 10.

These shoes are similarly priced at $110 each. Both pairs can be easily purchased from the SNKRS app as well as from select retail stores.

The uppers of the Cider are fashioned with superior suedes. These blue and brown shoes have a rugged appeal.

The Medium Olive, on the other hand, has been produced with a more sustainable approach. These shoes are made with repurposed materials. The uppers are beautified with quilted twill, and a bright orange swoosh is placed on the laterals.

