"No one asked": Train to Busan is getting an American remake, and fans are livid

The 2016 South Korean apocalyptic horror film "Train to Busan" is officially getting an American remake, and fans of the franchise are not at all happy.

According to Deadline, the American remake is being overseen by New Line Cinema, who recently zeroed in on "The Night Comes For Us" director Timo Tjahjanto to helm the ambitious project.

The original film, directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, turned out to be a blockbuster. It went on to revamp the chaotic zombie genre by instilling a strong emotional core in the midst of all-out mayhem.

As a result of its immense popularity, the film has achieved cult status over the years and has earned a loyal fanbase across the globe.

For those who don't know, many Koreans had to flee to Busan (one of the last safe havens) during the Korean war as the front line was constantly shifting (my grandparents were among those who fled Seoul for Busan)

Busan is symbolic as the only city never captured during the war. — Kat Cho (@KatCho) February 19, 2021

In the wake of Train Busan getting an American remake, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the decision, which they feel might taint the reputation of the original.

Twitter responds as Timo Tjahjanto is set to direct James Wan's Train to Busan American remake

Train to Busan revitalized the zombie genre upon its release in 2016. Featuring an ensemble cast, including fan-favorites Gong Yoo and Ma Dong-Seok, the film performed exceedingly well at the global box office, raking in millions in the process.

Taking a cue from Korean stalwart and Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's socio-apocalyptic thriller "Snowpiercer," Yeon-Sang Ho successfully imbued a strong emotional undercurrent through the father-daughter dynamic explored in Train to Busan.

As a result, the film struck an emotional chord with the global audience. Due to the film's strong social/familial themes, the original script is considered to be hallowed by fans of the franchise.

While its follow up sequel "Peninsula" (2020) failed to recreate the magic of the original, it proved to be a thrilling ride nevertheless.

Speaking of the American remake, the film is being produced by James Wan of The Conjuring fame, while Gary Dauberman is in charge of the script.

With the West increasingly keen on remaking Korean projects, a sense of aversion has begun to creep in regarding potential whitewashing. Many fear the remake could strip the original Train to Busan of its cultural relevance and nuances.

Keeping this in mind, several fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the American remake:

OR just watch the actual Train to Busan for the incredible movie that it is. No whiteout pen needed 🤗 https://t.co/7tNxVddZaA — dani (@daniyogani) February 19, 2021

Train To Busan does not need a remake stop crying over subtitles pic.twitter.com/cj4f3DthSs — zahra (@ctrlzahra) February 19, 2021

Counter-proposal: simply watch the original “Train to Busan,” which is basically flawless. https://t.co/QZnWJ7DJQF — Hutch (@hutchinson) February 19, 2021

Or you could just fucking watch the original Train To Busan.



What is the fucking point of this? https://t.co/GghXtJjKSd — LibertarianScottishTwatterUser🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) February 19, 2021

cant believe americans are turning train to busan into road to california — serena 📌 (@linocitys) February 19, 2021

Don’t fck with Train To Busan. No one asked. We are already in a damn plague. https://t.co/6FvkqmPKDU — maizeeey⁷ (@_imaizeeey_) February 19, 2021

there is no train to busan without gong yoo or ma dong-seok https://t.co/sp1yN4Xlnm — jess⁷✖️🏴‍☠️bts grammy nominated artists (@butjesswhy) February 19, 2021

Iconic South Korean zombie thriller but make it... American... #TrainToBusan pic.twitter.com/dBlwPsYGPr — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 20, 2021

And because we're on the topic of Train To Busan, I dare these Hollywood ppl to find a lead as gorgeous as this man. pic.twitter.com/oISDmfMkqi — Nikola⁷🌿 (@nikola_koala) February 19, 2021

not this bullshit again... train to busan, just like parasite, is commentary on cultural issues such as filial piety and materialism, specifically how these issues operate within korea...? what value does the story have when you remove its entire purpose? https://t.co/3IpkBrtvZj — kei @ yamaguchi birthday!! 🍟💚 (@imitationdevil) February 19, 2021

Train to Busan except it's America so it's a bus that immediately gets stuck in traffic with all the individual cars trying to flee at once and everyone dies as soon as the outbreak begins. — ʝմʂէ ҟìժժìղց ɾօաӀìղց (@Kintsugi_Ken) February 20, 2021

NO!



If people watched Parasite, they can watch Train to Busan. Let the Korean movie be the only original one. The actors were phenomenal. https://t.co/NTEmckm41C — Mlle.Sophie🦋⁵BB³⁵🌼 (@_S87S90_) February 19, 2021

I will NOT allow y'all to ruin Train to Busan like how y'all ruined Death Note with that shitty Netflix remake.

Fuck off. https://t.co/LyujgeLxdO — MASI 🍒 (@yxtaesuh) February 19, 2021

It's going to be set on the Vegas train that stops at the casinos. It should be fine. — Lilliam Rivera (@lilliamr) February 19, 2021

Hollywood remaking Train to Busan is gonna be my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/Ud1XUhxxra — María Britto Farías (@MariaBrittoF) February 19, 2021

god the words “train to busan” and “us remake” together pic.twitter.com/bbmpIBGdPH — kaitlyn 🔮💫 (@ariesbitchclub) February 20, 2021

At its core, Train to Busan is about sacrifice, the consequences of corporate greed, and a social commentary on class warfare.



American producers do not have the range nor the self-awareness for this. They'll take out the heart of what made this successful and add flashy cgi https://t.co/RTjNUTB3hy — Rin Chupeco (THE EVER CRUEL KINGDOM out now!) (@RinChupeco) February 20, 2021

Train to Busan does NOT need an American version . pic.twitter.com/VknRC97Y88 — Roger Feelgood🦇 (@rogfeelgood) February 19, 2021

How I feel about a Train to Busan remake: pic.twitter.com/dVS5gLDLHf — Miles (@UnitedLeftist) February 19, 2021

stg I don't America to ruin another thing for me. WE DONT NEED A REMAKE OF TRAIN TO BUSAN!!! DON'T RUIN IT! pic.twitter.com/olkugFOStZ — jiminbestboy⁷ (@yoonglescity) February 19, 2021

I wish the Avatar and Train to Busan remakes a very die pic.twitter.com/7MjWFTn4cI — 𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 (@laura_ritchievr) February 19, 2021

I work in Hollywood and this shit is infuriating. One of the top 3 horror films of ALL time, a masterpiece that COULD NEVER be recreated is called The Wailing. As a student of film, this movie is perfection. Train to Busan is also way up on my list. — Connor Keene (@connortkeene) February 20, 2021

Here come to people in the US saying “but how am I supposed to watch the movie when I have to pay attention to subtitles!!!???” pic.twitter.com/ivx4asuCIz — Noah (@MeeokuTV) February 19, 2021

you mean they will ruin the whole movie — ᴮᴱ𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔢⁷ 🌙 (@moonflwr31) February 19, 2021

Why?



But seriously why?



American remakes of foreign movies always end up being dog shit.



For example, Old Boy, a fucking phenomenal movie that's in my personal top 10. The american remake was a pile of steaming garbage.



How about just release Busan in the US? — LibertarianScottishTwatterUser🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) February 19, 2021

A strong sense of aversion seems to have crept into Twitter with regards to an American remake of the beloved original.

Moreover, fans still seem to be reeling from the scars of the underwhelming American adaptations of cult films such as "Deathnote" and "Oldboy".

As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like the hype surrounding the American remake of Train to Busan has come to a screeching halt even before leaving the station.