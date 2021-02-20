"No one asked": Train to Busan is getting an American remake, and fans are livid

The 2016 South Korean apocalyptic horror film "Train to Busan" is officially getting an American remake, and fans of the franchise are not at all happy.
According to Deadline, the American remake is being overseen by New Line Cinema, who recently zeroed in on "The Night Comes For Us" director Timo Tjahjanto to helm the ambitious project.
The original film, directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, turned out to be a blockbuster. It went on to revamp the chaotic zombie genre by instilling a strong emotional core in the midst of all-out mayhem.
As a result of its immense popularity, the film has achieved cult status over the years and has earned a loyal fanbase across the globe.
In the wake of Train Busan getting an American remake, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the decision, which they feel might taint the reputation of the original.
Twitter responds as Timo Tjahjanto is set to direct James Wan's Train to Busan American remake
Train to Busan revitalized the zombie genre upon its release in 2016. Featuring an ensemble cast, including fan-favorites Gong Yoo and Ma Dong-Seok, the film performed exceedingly well at the global box office, raking in millions in the process.
Taking a cue from Korean stalwart and Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho's socio-apocalyptic thriller "Snowpiercer," Yeon-Sang Ho successfully imbued a strong emotional undercurrent through the father-daughter dynamic explored in Train to Busan.
As a result, the film struck an emotional chord with the global audience. Due to the film's strong social/familial themes, the original script is considered to be hallowed by fans of the franchise.
While its follow up sequel "Peninsula" (2020) failed to recreate the magic of the original, it proved to be a thrilling ride nevertheless.
Speaking of the American remake, the film is being produced by James Wan of The Conjuring fame, while Gary Dauberman is in charge of the script.
With the West increasingly keen on remaking Korean projects, a sense of aversion has begun to creep in regarding potential whitewashing. Many fear the remake could strip the original Train to Busan of its cultural relevance and nuances.
Keeping this in mind, several fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the American remake:
A strong sense of aversion seems to have crept into Twitter with regards to an American remake of the beloved original.
Moreover, fans still seem to be reeling from the scars of the underwhelming American adaptations of cult films such as "Deathnote" and "Oldboy".
As dissent continues to mount online, it looks like the hype surrounding the American remake of Train to Busan has come to a screeching halt even before leaving the station.Published 20 Feb 2021, 09:22 IST