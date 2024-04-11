"No one more deserving of their success": Michael Chiklis heaps praise on Fallout actor Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins, the American actor was lauded by his The Shield co-star Michael Chiklis for his recent exclusives with reputed media outlets. The interviews are promotional events for the drama Fallout, which premiered on April 10, 2024.

The 52-year-old's sit-downs with Vanity Fair and The Independent covered the new series based on the original titular video game. Goggins's friend, Michael Chiklis, congratulated him on his role in a message posted on X.

"Walton Goggins is the genuine article. A brother. An uncle to my children. A great human being. There is no one more deserving of their success. Hard work, perseverance, deep talent, pazzazz, and great Karma all coming together. Bravo Walt!," Chiklis wrote.

Expand Tweet

Goggins played dual roles in the drama, one as The Ghoul and the other as Cooper Howard.

Michael Chiklis says he is “beyond proud” of The Shield co-star, Walton Goggins

Expand Tweet

Walton Goggins began his career in Hollywood in the late 1980s. He has acted in some major projects over the years, including Lincoln, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Tomb Raider, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On Wednesday, April 10, Goggins was at the promotional events for Prime Video’s adaptation of the Fallout video game series. He spoke to The Independent's Louis Chilton about playing his character, The Ghoul, described as "a mutated bounty hunter with a cowboy persona."

The actor also portrayed a cheery actor named Cooper Howard, 200 years before the apocalypse. While talking about the opportunity to play the two roles, he said,

"I couldn’t say no to the opportunity of playing these two different people, who speak to each other across time."

Walton Goggins (as Shane Vendrell) worked with Chiklis (as Vic Mackey) in the crime drama The Shield. Shane was the protagonist Vic Mackey's best friend and partner before his Strike Team was formed in the show. The show premiered on March 12, 2002, and concluded on November 25, 2008. Following Fallout's recent release, Chiklis took to Instagram to praise his friend saying,

"Let me tell you something. I've seen a lot in my time in this business. It's a hard road that people just can't understand unless they're in it. Anyone who's had any level of success knows this. When one of the truly talented & genuinely good guys win? It makes you cry tears of joy."

Walton Goggins's The Ghoul is a character who could either be friend or foe, depending on the moment. While discussing the role in an interview with GamesRadar+, the actor revealed that he did not play the video game before playing the character.

"I never played the game. So when this kind of came my way, I didn't want to play it 'cause I didn't want to be influenced by whatever version of the Ghoul is in the games. I also knew that what Jonathan and Graham and Geneva, our writers, what they were attempting to do," Goggins said.

The actor also shared in the interviews that for the Ghoul role, he had to put on extensive makeup, with a deep red, pocked face, and no nose, which took about five hours to complete.

Fallout features well-known artists including Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten, among others. The show debuted on Prime Video on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the US and Canada. All eight episodes are set to become available to watch on demand on the platform.