Noah Reid Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Noah Reid has announced a world tour, Everything's Fine, which will take place from September 15, 2023, to November 30, 2023, at venues across Europe, the UK, North America, and Australia. The Canadian singer is on tour in support of the most recent album, Adjustments, which came out in 2022.

The singer announced the tour, which will include his first-ever live performance in Australia, via a post on his official Instagram page:

The presale for the tour is currently available and can be accessed via the singer's official website, https://www.noahreid.com/tour. General tickets for the tour will be available on April 28, 2023. Prices have not been announced yet. Tickets can also be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Noah Reid building momentum for his album with the tour

Noah Reid released his latest album, Adjustments, in June 2022 and has also recently worked on an Audible Original podcast called Sleep Sound with Noah Reid. The singer and actor is set to play his new album during the tour and will also have a separate show in between tour dates at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on November 18, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Noah Reid tour is given below:

September 15, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at The Academy

September 16, 2023 – Belfast, UK, at The Limelight

September 18, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK, at The Caves

September 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at Gorilla

September 20, 2023 – London, UK, at Islington Assembly Hall

September 22, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg

September 29, 2023 – Sydney, Australia, at The Enmore

September 30, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia, at Eatons Hill

October 2, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Forum

October 3, 2023 – Perth, Australia, at Astor

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Belasco Theatre

October 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at August Hall

October 12, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Wonder Ballroom

October 14, 2023 – Victoria, British Columbia, at McPherson Playhouse

October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Commodore Ballroom

October 27, 2023 – Asheville, North Carolina, at The Orange Peel

October 28, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Underground

October 29, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The Fillmore

October 30, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

November 4, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Adler Hall

November 5, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at The Wilbur

November 24, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Varsity Theater

November 25, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Park West

November 26, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Saint Andrew's Hall

November 30, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

Noah Reid has also worked as an actor in various films

Noah Reid began his career as a child actor, working on both American and Canadian television shows, including as the voice actor for the animated series Franklin for the entirety of its six-season run.

Score: A Hockey Musical, a 2010 sports musical film directed by Michael McGowan, featured the actor in his debut lead role. The actor later played the lead role in the show Kevin From Work in 2015.

Noah Reid achieved critical acclaim with his work on the eponymous theme song of the Canadian independent drama film People Hold On, receiving a Best Original Song award nomination at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards.

