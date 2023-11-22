North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear collection marks a significant step toward sustainably. This innovative collection is a result of the label's commitment to environmental responsibility, focusing on the optimization of resources through upcycling.

In this latest venture, The label has creatively repurposed leftover fabrics from previous production cycles.

These materials, initially used by both Purple Label and Nanamica, have been transformed into an array of classic cold-weather attire, embodying the brand's dedication to reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

Released on Wednesday, November 22, the North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear collection will be available for purchase online and at Nanamica’s Mountain, Kobe, and Fukuoka stores.

While the pricing details are not explicitly mentioned, the collection is expected to align with the brand's premium quality and sustainability standards.

The North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear collection is releasing on November 22

The North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear collection (Image via The North Face Purple Label)

The collection is an impressive array of classic puffer coats, fleece jackets, utilitarian pants, and padded scarves.

Each piece showcases unique textile combinations that differ from the brand's usual design approach. This deviation not only highlights the brand's creative prowess but also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability.

One of the standout pieces is a colorful zip-up fleece jacket. It features a patchwork-like finish, combining contrasting sections in creme, black, purple, red, and navy tones. This vibrant mix of colors and textures brings a fresh and modern touch to the traditional fleece design.

The trousers in the collection are equally noteworthy. They include a buckle-clad belt and external pouches on the thigh, adding a practical yet stylish element to the utilitarian design. This functional aspect aligns with the brand's ethos of creating apparel that is both fashionable and practical.

A Sustainable Approach to Fashion

The upcycled outerwear collection is more than just a fashion statement; it's a sustainable initiative.

As the brand notes, the aim is not just to use recycled fabrics or environmentally conscious materials, but to achieve zero fashion waste. This is done by producing products that eliminate material waste and create added value.

This approach sets a new standard in the fashion industry, showcasing how sustainability can be seamlessly integrated into high-quality, stylish apparel.

The North Face Purple Label outerwear collection (Image via The North Face Purple Label)

Their Legacy

The North Face Purple Label, an extension of the renowned outdoor brand by the same name that has carved out its own identity in the fashion world. Known for its exclusive releases and high-end approach to outdoor gear, the Purple Label has always been into creating sophisticated designs.

The North Face Purple Label outerwear collection (Image via The North Face Purple Label)

Over the years, the brand has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to materials and styles while keeping with contemporary fashion trends.

The upcycled outerwear collection stands as a remarkable achievement in the fashion industry.

The North Face Purple Label upcycled outerwear (Image via The North Face Purple Label)

Set to launch on November 22, the collection embodies a new era of fashion where sustainability is not just an afterthought but a core principle. It offers consumers the chance to indulge in high-quality, stylish apparel while supporting eco-friendly practices.

This initiative is not just about making a fashion statement; it's about making a difference, proving that responsible fashion can be both elegant and impactful.