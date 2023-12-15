“Not as bleak”: Christopher Nolan teases next movie project, promises filmmaking changes 

In an interview with Yahoo on November 16, 2023, Christopher Nolan discussed his future filmmaking plans after Oppenheimer's worldwide success. As of now, Nolan hasn't finalized any future projects. However, he has shared his vision for his next project. With his next project, Nolan aims for a lighter-toned movie than the R-rated Oppenheimer.

"It's great to be able to sit here and talk to you about the success of the movie. That's a huge privilege. But the subject matter is very dark. It's nihilistic. And, yeah, there's a part of me that's quite keen to move on and maybe do something, you know, not quite as bleak."

Nolan's Oppenheimer, released theatrically in July and grossing over $950 million globally, was released on Blu-ray and 4K in November.

What is Christopher Nolan's vision for his next film?

A still of Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy (Image via Instagram/@christophernolann)

In a conversation with Variety, Nolan expressed openness to various types of films. He also emphasized that he is not limited to any specific genre or format. Furthermore, he stated that the initial idea might come from various sources, but it needs to go through his creative process to become his notable craft.

This approach, in turn, indicates that Nolan's next project could encompass a wide range of possibilities. This could be anything ranging from an original screenplay, an adaptation, or even a return to franchise filmmaking.

Did Christopher Nolan win a Saturn Award?

Yes, Christopher Nolan is being honored with the Visionary Award at the Saturn Awards for his work in writing and directing Oppenheimer. Furthermore, Nolan has received multiple accolades from the Saturn Awards in the past. He has won awards for his writing in several of his notable films, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, and Interstellar.

What are the criticisms of Cristopher Nolan's Oppenheimer?

Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer has received acclaim from both critics and audiences. However, it has also faced significant criticism for certain aspects of its portrayal of the atomic bomb and its consequences. One of the main criticisms revolves around the film's approach to depicting the aftermath of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Critics have argued that the film glosses over the immediate and devastating effects of the bombings by not showing them explicitly. They argue that the film presents these events through the subjective experience of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who played a key role in developing the atomic bomb.

Adding to the censure, Emily Strasser, a writer whose grandfather worked on atomic weapons, expressed her concern over the movie. In Strasser's regard, Oppenheimer sanitizes the history and threat of nuclear war. This is done by not adequately depicting the suffering of the bomb's victims.

Moreover, she argues that by not depicting the aftermath of the tragic bombing, the movie has tapped into the realm of the theoretical and abstract. This, in turn, limits the power of its message. Strasser's critique suggests that a more direct portrayal of the bombings' impact on the Japanese victims would have been more honest and impactful.

Christopher Nolan has responded to these criticisms, emphasizing that it was always his intention to present Oppenheimer's experience subjectively. He aimed to show Oppenheimer gaining a clearer picture of the unintended consequences of his actions.

In an interview with Variety on November 8, 2023, he said:

“The film presents Oppenheimer’s experience subjectively. It was always my intention to rigidly stick to that. Oppenheimer heard about the bombing at the same time that the rest of the world did.”

He further stated:

“I wanted to show somebody who is starting to gain a clearer picture of the unintended consequences of his actions. It was as much about what I don’t show as what I show.”

All in all, Christopher Nolan's forthcoming project would likely be distinct from Oppenheimer.