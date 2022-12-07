“Not my main priority”: Why isn't Matt Roloff worried about the sale of his property in Little People, Big World? 

TLC's Little People, Big World returned with an all-new episode on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

This week, Amy was seen planning a secret birthday party for Chris. Meanwhile, Zach built a bridge on his land, and Matt finally opened up about his thoughts on the property that was up for sale.

The popular reality TV series recently premiered with season 24. After showcasing some dramatic moments previously, what with the tension between Matt and Zach, things seemed to have calmed down in the Roloff family. After certain unfortunate circumstances, Matt has also put the sale of his property on hold and decided to do something entirely different with it.

Since Matt's father recently passed away, his mother has been alone most of the time. Owing to this, Matt was more worried about his mother than about selling the house. During this week's episode, Matt cleared the air by saying,

"The house sale is not my main priority at the moment."

Matt Roloff decided to hold off on selling his property after his father passed away in Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff finally shared his thoughts about the side of his farm that he had put up for sale. Last season, Matt and Zach got into an argument after Matt decided to sell his son the place. However, it was on a budget higher than what he had expected.

Matt shared that he agreed to sell it for half the price that it was originally going for. However, he also added how glad he was that his kids didn't take up the offer since he would've been stuck maintaining the farm himself.

In episode six, he finally shared what had been going on with the sale lately. He opened up, explaining that after his father passed away, the sale of the farm wasn't as important to him. Titled Surprise, the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Amy throws a surprise party for Chris, but she worries whether she’ll be able to keep him in the dark until the big day. Matt makes a trip to Battle Ground, Washington, and reflects on the importance of family after the loss of his father."

In the latest episode, the Little People, Big World star shared,

"The year drags on and it hasn’t sold yet. You know, I’m probably going to have to get creative about how to move forward. But, in light of the fact that my dad passed away and my mom is now on her own, the house sale is not my main priority at the moment."

Matt also shared that it was difficult to find a quality and trustworthy buyer for the house. While having a conversation with his girlfriend Caryn, Matt said,

"The staging, you know, it’s expensive. There’s a monthly fee for it. And the property, it’s gotten some interesting attention, but not nearly as close as we would’ve liked it to come."

After deciding to put off selling the farm, Matt looked to do something else with it. He recently took to his social media page and revealed that he was turning his farm into a short-term rental and that people could come and stay there. The Little People, Big World star also added that the fee for it would depend on the demand and season.

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

