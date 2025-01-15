"Now he’s probably in hiding"- Internet speculates Vivek Ramaswamy has disappeared because Trump did not support his H-1B visa comments

In December 2024, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy sparked a debate over H-1B visas that allow foreign professionals to work in the U.S. temporarily, also called "working visas."

On December 26, 2024, Ramaswamy posted a lengthy tweet defending H-1B visas and blaming the culture in America for being the reason why top tech companies hire first-born and foreign-born engineers to work in the country.

However, Vivek Ramaswamy's silence on X for a few days has led netizens to believe that he has disappeared, speculating that it is because Donald Trump did not support his H-1B visa argument. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Ive noticed talk a lot of talk around this and to me it looks like Vivek Ramaswamy’s gone radio silent; No tweets, no drama, nothing! Safe bet Trump didn’t love his H-1B takes or his critique of "ordinary Americans." 🤨 Now he’s probably in hiding, Googling “how to recover from self-inflicted political exile"

Expand Tweet

"That Vivek Ramaswamy has basically disappeared--hasn't been heard from or Tweeted for a about 10 days--is probably the clearest confirmation that Trump didn't approve of his intervention in the H-1B debate, especially his opinions about the defects of ordinary Americans," another X user commented.

"We haven’t heard from Vivek since he sparked a nationwide discussion over H-1B visas. The discussion exposed how top US firms undercut American salaries with foreign labor. It’s fair to wonder if Trump’s pro-big tech administration is quieting Vivek to keep this all under wraps..," an internet user mentioned.

Additionally, some netizens questioned where Ramaswamy was, and some put forth explanations for where he might be.

"After H-1B visas and @IanCarrollShow J Schooling, we seem very interested in non US politics. Where is Vivek?" a netizen questioned.

"Or maybe Vivek took some family time before the heavy lifting of DOGE begins and after the Trump team put a lid on media posts. Hope that’s what it is." another netizen stated.

"American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence"- Vivek Ramaswamy mentions in tweet concerning H-1B visas

In his tweet defending the hiring practices of tech companies and defending H-1B visas dated December 26, 2024, Vivek Ramaswamy said that since tough questions demand tough answers, it was important to confront the truth.

Putting forth his perspective of the truth, Ramaswamy said:

"Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG."

Ramaswamy explained that the American culture celebrates a prom queen over the math olympiad champion and the jock over the valedictorian, which "will not produce the best engineers." Additionally, he went on to give multiple examples of characters like Cory from Boy Meets World, Zach & Slater from Saved by the Bell, and movies like Whiplash to explain his point.

Expand Tweet

Vivek Ramaswamy added that he knows various immigrant parents in the 90s who limited how much their child could watch the TV shows he mentioned since they allegedly prompted mediocrity. He claimed those kids "went on to become wildly successful STEM graduates)."

Moreover, Ramaswamy said that normalcy doesn't make it to the competitive global market for technical talent. He also said that if people pretend that normalcy can make the cut in a global market for tech talent, China would take advantage of the U.S. in this situation.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk, who have similar views on H-1B visas, are also co-chairs of a new department in Trump's cabinet called the “Department of Government Efficiency.” The department is responsible for cutting wasteful expenditures, restructuring federal agencies, and slashing excess regulations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback