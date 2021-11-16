Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2: Young Eun is Jae Kook’s brother’s ex, but does she know he is dead?

An interesting truth was revealed in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2. Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong) and Young Eun’s (Song Hye Kyo) relationship was written in the show to indicate that they were fated. However, be it their one night stand in Paris or how they crossed each other’s path in Busan, it was all coincidence.

In fact, there was an even bigger coincidence in the offing and that was related to Young Eun’s past.

Did Jae Kook leave for Paris in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2?

Jae Kook had never intended on staying in South Korea for more than a few days. He arrived in Seoul after spending some time in Busan, where he met Young Eun again. Despite their meeting, Jae Kook had planned to fly out to Paris.

However, that wasn't the case and he decided to prolong his stay in Seoul. During this period of time, he met Young Eun again and as the two worked in the same field, they bumped into each other quite often.

He observed her work and realized that she was dedicated and hardworking. He found this alluring and felt even more attracted to her. Aware of each other's presence, the two were besotted in no time.

Every time Jae Kook decided to act on it however, Young Eun stayed away and distanced herself in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2. She believed that whatever had happened in the past belonged there. Yet, Jae Kook didn’t want her to face too many obstacles at work. So when she lost the main celebrity for an important fashion show, he helped her.

He spoke to his contact and ensured that Shin Yoo Jung would wear Young Eun’s designs to the show. This is what led to the revelation in the latter half of Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2.

Shin Yoo Jung recognized Young Eun. She believed that Jae Kook must have known her as well, and called him to reveal that Young Eun had dated his brother.

This shocked Jae Kook in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2 because he believed that his mother’s disagreement over his brother’s girlfriend was what led to his death.

He also wanted to learn more about Young Eun and check if she remembered his brother. So he decided to stay back in Seoul for a bit longer.

At the end of Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2, he also mentioned his brother’s name. At first, she was surprised to find him at one of her company’s photoshoots.

She wanted to check why Jae Kook hadn’t left yet, but he was brusque with her. In Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2, he asked Young Eun if she knew or recalled this man. She didn’t deny anything, but instead revealed that she was in the process of breaking up with said person.

He was shocked to hear the truth in Now We Are Breaking Up, episode 2. This also indicated that Young Eun might not be aware of her ex-boyfriend’s death. What were the circumstances surrounding their separation? This is something that the show will reveal in the upcoming episodes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul