The Ohana festival is back this year for its seventh edition and is scheduled to be held at the Doheny State Beach, Dana Point, California, from September 29, 2023, to October 1, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the Ohana festival, which will feature performances by The War On Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Suki Waterhouse, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram of the festival:

Presale for the festival starts on April 13, 2023, at 10 am PT. General tickets will be live from April 13, 2023, at 12 pm PT if available even after the presale is over. All presale and general tickets can be accessed from https://www.ohanafest.com/tickets.

General tickets are priced at $479 plus processing fees. VIP tickets are priced at $1499 plus processing fees. Ultimate VIP tickets are priced at $9950 plus processing fees.

The Killers, Pretenders, to headline Ohana 2023

The three-day festival will feature a number of star performers, starting with Day 1 headliner, The Killers. The new wave band from Los Angeles are best known for their fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which was released on September 22, 2017.

The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as the Australian and UK album charts.

Also headlining on Day 1 will be the rock band Haim, who are best known for their debut studio album, Days Are Gone, which was released on September 27, 2013. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart, as well as at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by founder Eddie Vedder. The singer-songwriter is best known for his work on the bands Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog.

The other headliner for Day 2 is the American country rock band, The Chicks. The band rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Wide Open Spaces, which was released in 1998.

On Day 3, the American grunge-rock band Foo Fighters will be the first headliner. The band is best known for their seventh studio album, Wasting Light, which was released on April 12, 2011.

The other headliner for the day are the English-American rock band The Pretenders, best known for their eponymously titled debut studio album, Pretenders, which was released on December 27, 1979.

The full lineup with dates for Ohana 2023 is given below:

September 29, 2023, Ohana Festival Day 1:

The Killers

Haim

Father John Misty

Japanese Breakfast

Franc Moody

Glen Hansard

Hermanos Gutierrez

Amos Lee

Brooks Nielsen

Danielle Ponder

Linka Moja

September 30, 2023, Ohana Festival Day 2:

Eddie Vedder

The Chicks

The War On Drugs

Goose

Charley Crockett

Lucius Shame

Dhani Harrison

Trousdale

Wunderhorse

Big Joanie

October 1, 2023, Ohana Festival Day 3:

Foo Fighters

The Pretenders

Rainbow

Kitten Surprise

The Backseat Lovers

Suki Waterhouse

Thee Sacred Souls

Dehd

Talk

Lido Pimienta

The Aquadalls

The Alive

More about the artists headed to Ohana 2023

Glen James Hansard is an Irish singer-songwriter who began his career as a busker at the age of 13, before forming his own band. Hanserd is best known for his third studio album, Didn't He Ramble, which was released on September 18, 2015. The album peaked at number three on the Irish album charts.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is an American alternative rock band formed as a collaboration between Ela Melo and Darrick Keller in 2013. The two co-founders then added three members, Ethan Goodpaster, Jess Haney, and Charlie Holt. The group released their debut studio album in 2013.

Big Joanie is a British feminist-punk trio that was formed in 2013 by Stephanie Phillips. She invited members to form a band on an online forum and eventually ended with two more members, Chardine Taylor-Stone and Estella Adeyeri. The band released their debut studio album, Sistahs, in 2018.

